Samal logs over 276K tourist arrivals in Jan-Aug 2025

THE Island Garden City of Samal-City Investment and Tourism Office (CITO) has recorded 276,554 domestic visitors to Samal Island from January to August this year, marking a significant increase from 166,152 arrivals during the same period in 2024.

CITO senior tourism operations officer Hazel Rose Coberos reported during a local media interview recently that foreign arrivals also rose to 7,774, compared to 4,159 last year.

“If we will have a stable power supply, I’m sure the tourist arrivals will increase,” Coberos noted, citing recurring power issues that have prompted resort guests to cancel bookings.

Despite these challenges, she emphasized that the island continues to see gradual growth in tourism.

Meanwhile, Samal Mayor Lemuel Reyes echoed the same concern over the island’s unstable power supply, which he said has discouraged investors from pursuing projects in the city.

“There are a lot of investors who signified their intent to invest here – like hospitals and other businesses. However, due to the prevailing power problem, they chose to back out,” Reyes explained during the same interview.

He recounted that one investor planning to establish a hospital withdrew, citing the need for reliable electricity to operate medical equipment.

“Investors will really back out if there is a problem in power or water, for example,” Reyes added.

Anticipated power utility transition

For years, Samal Island has been under the franchise of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco), which has faced criticism over frequent outages and high electricity rates. Local officials and residents have long raised concerns that unreliable power supply hampers tourism growth and discourages business investments.

Earlier, during a meeting of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) in Igacos, officials from Davao Light and Power Company presented their plans and programs in line with Republic Act No. 12144, which authorizes the company to expand its franchise coverage to Samal Island.

Davao Light announced that the target date for the full energization of Samal is set for May 2026, pending the issuance of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) from the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Company representatives sought the support of the local government and barangay leaders as they continue preparations for the transition.

According to the presentation, electricity rates under Davao Light are projected to be up to 30 percent cheaper compared to current Nordeco rates, with improved stability and reliability expected to benefit both residents and investors. CEA