Samal mayor warns vs Talikud boat travel

THE mayor of the Island Garden City of Samal urged the public to temporarily avoid boat travel to Talikud Island after two recent capsizing incidents in Mindanao highlighted the dangers of rough seas.

Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes warned residents on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, to postpone nonessential trips, especially crossings to Talicud, citing strong winds and high waves.

“Palihug kung walay mga importante gyud nga lakaw nga kinahanglan tabukon, avoid sa ta mutabok, labi na sa Talikud area, dagko kaayo ang balod ug delikado ang pagtabok karon. Ang kaluwasan sa tanan maoy una (If the trip is not truly necessary, please avoid crossing for now, especially in the Talikud area. The waves are very strong and conditions are dangerous. Everyone’s safety comes first),” Reyes said in a Facebook post.

Reyes added that the local government continues to prioritize public safety and urged residents to remain vigilant during adverse weather conditions.

The warning came after the motorbanca MBCA Amejara capsized in the Davao Gulf after going missing Jan. 19. Authorities said the vessel departed Santa Ana Wharf in Davao City without the required permit and ran into rough seas. Search and rescue teams continue operations, hoping to find more survivors.

The motorbanca was on what should have been a routine fishing trip from Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, when strong winds and large waves overturned it. Fifteen people were believed to be onboard. As of Jan. 25, rescuers have recovered six bodies, while nine people remain missing.

Another maritime tragedy struck Sunday when the MV Trisha Kerstin 3, a triple-decker ferry, capsized about five kilometers east of Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province, off the Zamboanga Peninsula.

More than 350 people were on board the 44-meter vessel. At least 18 people died, 24 remain missing, and rescuers saved 317 passengers, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. RGP