Samal sees surge in Holiday tourists

THE Sta. Ana Wharf continues to be flooded with passengers who want to take advantage of the remaining holidays to go on leisure trips, according to a member of the Samal Island Gabay Association in the Island Garden City of Samal.

Landrico Espuerta Jr., a tour guide of the Samal Island Gabay Association in the Island Garden City of Samal, said that the association alone has about 20 to 25 boats departing every day, compared to only seven boats on regular days.

“Karon na week naa pay daghan kanang wala pay klasę ug trabaho (This week there are still a lot of people who take advantage of the remaining days when there are no work and classes yet),” he said in a radio interview with GMA Super Radio Davao on Friday, January 2, 2025.

Espuerta said he is grateful for the increasing number of passengers and tourists interested in island hopping, noting that tourism has finally recovered after the doublet earthquakes that struck some areas in the Davao Region on October 10, 2025.

He said the decline in tourists at that time was due to public fear over the effects of the earthquakes. He added, however, that by the middle of January 2026, the number of passengers and tourists is expected to decrease.

Espuerta also noted that the number of tourists and island hoppers usually starts to gradually increase from October to November as the holiday season approaches. He added that island hopping is usually conducted in Samal, particularly in Talikud Island.

Island hopping around Samal is a boat-based tour that takes visitors from one scenic marine spot to another around the island, as well as nearby islets such as Talikud Island and the Samal coastline. It is one of the most popular activities for tourists because of the island’s pristine beaches, coral reefs, snorkeling sites, rich underwater life, and sandbar islands.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) reported that as of January 2, 2026, they have assisted approximately 263,860 passengers under their Plan Byaheng Ayos: Pasko 2025. They also inspected 652 water vessels, 113,098 rolling cargoes, and 7,714 motorized bancas.

CGDSEM encouraged the public to contact them through their official hotlines for immediate assistance or to report any irregularities, emergencies, or safety concerns. RGP