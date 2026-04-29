Samal steps up Japan mango export bid

THE Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) intensified its push to bring its mangoes to Japan after agriculture leaders met with local officials and farmers during a visit to the ADMWL Sto. Niño Samal Farmers Association.

Maria Alilia G. Maghirang, agriculture attaché of the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, visited Samal alongside IGACOS Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes as part of efforts to strengthen agricultural trade opportunities for the island’s produce, particularly its high-quality mangoes.

Reyes said the local government fully supports the initiative to open global market opportunities for Samal’s agricultural products.

The meeting and farm visit in Sto. Niño, Samal followed the Feb. 19, 2026, visit of Japan-based mango importer Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., and the participation of the Department of Agriculture-Regional Field Office XI in Foodex Japan 2026 from March 10 to 13.

“During the meeting, discussions focused on the regulatory requirements and standards needed for mango export to Japan, as well as strengthening partnerships between local farmers and international buyers,” Samal Island said in its Facebook post on April 29, 2026.

The delegation also visited farms to assess production practices and identify areas for improvement to help Samal’s agricultural products meet global export standards.

Earlier, Wismettac Foods, Inc., a trusted supplier of Japanese and Asian food products, visited the ADMWL Sto. Niño Samal Farmers Association to assess production capacity, fruit quality, PhilGAP certification, and compliance with international export standards.

DA-Davao said Japanese buyers expressed confidence in Samal mangoes, describing them as sweet, high-quality, and highly recommended for export.

The agency added that it will assist farmers in packaging their produce according to export standards and facilitate market linkages.

With around 27,000 hectares planted to mangoes, DA-Davao said it remains optimistic that the collaboration will lead to formal agreements and long-term opportunities for Samal’s mango growers. RGP