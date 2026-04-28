Samal to begin P100-M Kaputian Bulk Water Project

FOLLOWING the approval of the 10th City Council of the loan application from a government bank, the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) would now move forward with the first phase of the Kaputian Bulk Water Project.

The loan application with the Land Bank of the Philippines aims to kickstart the P100 million Bulk Water Project for the Kaputian District of Igacos.

The proposed bulk water project is one of the priority programs of Igacos Mayor Lemuel T. Reyes. This project came after the water concerns raised by the residents of Kaputian District.

“Once construction begins, the system is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2027, effectively ending the reliance on water rationing for thousands of residents in the district,” Samal Island Information wrote in a Facebook post on April 27, 2026.

The bulk water project would tap into Tagbaobo Falls, and it aims to provide 24/7 potable water to 10 barangays in Kaputian District, with initial coverage in Barangays Tagbaobo, Kanaan, Pangubatan, Libertad, and San Remegio.

To recall, Igacos Water District spokesperson JR Orlanes said in an interview with GMA Regional TV One Mindanao that some areas on the island are experiencing water interruptions because of decreasing water levels on the island.

He said that some barangays have irregular water supply, while some only have water supply at night. He said that in order to address the situation, the Igacos Water District is rationing water in coordination with the local government unit of Igacos.

“Mostly, sa water sources nato, under sa water district, nakasinati og pag-deplete sa water level. Sa part sa water district, padayon lang ang atong water rationing in coordination sa LGU sa Igacos, sila ang nag-provide nato og tanker para sa water rationing niining affected barangays,” he said.

(Mostly, our water sources under the water district have experienced a depletion in water levels. On the part of the water district, we are continuing water rationing in coordination with the LGU of Igacos, which is providing tankers for water rationing in the affected barangays)

Recently, the Igacos Water District has installed five generator set (genset) units in Sitio Boongon, Barangay Dadatan, Upper and Lower Sta. Cruz, Dapia, and Sitio Maniksik to ensure uninterrupted pumping operations, as well as to improve service efficiency in the area. RGP