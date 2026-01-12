Samal to get DSWD satellite office

RESIDENTS of Samal will no longer have to travel to Davao City to access Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) services, as a Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) satellite office will be established on the island.

DSWD-Davao Region Protective Services Division Chief Gemma D. Dela Cruz announced the plan during a courtesy visit to Samal Mayor Lemuel “Toto” T. Reyes on Jan. 8.

“The satellite office will have an assigned social worker to directly assist Samalenyos and ensure faster, more accessible delivery of social welfare services, particularly for vulnerable and marginalized sectors,” the Samal Island Information office wrote on Facebook.

Currently, some residents make the trip to Davao City, where the DSWD regional office is located along Ramon Magsaysay Avenue. The new office aims to bring services closer to the community, improving program implementation and reinforcing DSWD’s commitment to public service.

The CIU provides emergency support, including the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program, which offers financial aid to families affected by floods and other disasters after initial relief distributions. It also administers the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), giving financial help and support to those facing disasters, medical emergencies, or bereavement.

In addition, the office will provide psychosocial interventions, including mental health support and activities for residents in evacuation centers. RGP