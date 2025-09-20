Samal welcomes athletes as inaugural Damosa Land 5150 triathlon kicks off

ISLAND GARDEN CITY OF SAMAL — The island rolled out a warm welcome on Saturday morning, September 20, as organizers and officials gathered at the Bridgeport grounds for the press launch of the first-ever Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon. With over 1,100 participants set to race on Sunday, excitement is running high for the island’s biggest sporting event yet.
Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes called the triathlon a breakthrough for Samal tourism.
"Our resorts are full today, and we are thankful. Hopefully, next year there will be more. We want to host more events here at Damosa Land because they attract tourists, and we are inviting investors to see what Samal has to offer. We have the beaches, we have the people, and we’re ready,” Reyes said. Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land Inc., said the triathlon has been a year in the making.
“Samal Island has always been close to our hearts. I grew up coming here as a boy, and we really want to do more for the island,” he said.
Davao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Jose Manuel “JM” Lagdameo, who is also participating in the race, underscored the teamwork needed to stage such a complex event.
“Most people underestimate the organization it takes to pull this off,” he said. “It’s only possible because of the coordination among Sunrise Events, Damosa Land, the LGU, and the Department of Tourism. Beyond camaraderie, the 5150 will really promote Davao del Norte as a tourist and sports destination. And this is just the beginning.”
For Princess Galura, president and CEO of Sunrise Events, Inc. under the Ironman Group, the Samal race holds special significance.
“This is the only Ironman-branded triathlon in the Philippines this year, and it’s happening here in Mindanao,” she said.
Tourism leaders echoed the pride and opportunity the event brings. DOT-Davao regional director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan said the 5150 gives visitors a fuller picture of Samal.
“Samal is our top beach destination, but there’s so much more here. Sports tourism, like the 5150, lets us showcase not only the island but every touchpoint visitors pass through—from the airport to the resorts. We want the world to see that,” she said.
Provincial tourism officer Noel Daquiaog added, “This is sports tourism, this is adventure. It’s part of the Davao experience, and we should embrace it.”
On Sunday, September 21, 2025, triathletes will take on a 1.5-kilometer swim off Bridgeport, a 40-kilometer coastal ride overlooking the Davao Gulf, and a 10-kilometer run through Samal’s fast-developing business hub. A Sprint Distance race is also set, while festivities opened Friday with the Bigiw Fun Run.
With resorts filled, locals cheering, and officials already talking about future races, the message from Samal is clear: the inaugural 5150 is only the start of a bigger race ahead. MLSA