Samal welcomes athletes as inaugural Damosa Land 5150 triathlon kicks off

"Our resorts are full today, and we are thankful. Hopefully, next year there will be more. We want to host more events here at Damosa Land because they attract tourists, and we are inviting investors to see what Samal has to offer. We have the beaches, we have the people, and we’re ready,” Reyes said. Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land Inc., said the triathlon has been a year in the making.

“Samal Island has always been close to our hearts. I grew up coming here as a boy, and we really want to do more for the island,” he said.