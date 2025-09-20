Davao

Samal welcomes athletes as inaugural Damosa Land 5150 triathlon kicks off

ISLAND GARDEN CITY OF SAMAL – Key organizers and supporters joined the press conference for the Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Bridgeport grounds event center. In photo (from left): Davao del Norte assistant provincial administrator for operations Sonny Manigo, Rep. Jose Manuel Lagdameo, Sunrise Events Inc. president and general manager Princess Galura, Damosa Land Inc. president Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo, Igacos Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes, DOT-Davao regional director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan, and Davao del Norte provincial tourism officer Noel Daquioag.
ISLAND GARDEN CITY OF SAMAL – Key organizers and supporters joined the press conference for the Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Bridgeport grounds event center. In photo (from left): Davao del Norte assistant provincial administrator for operations Sonny Manigo, Rep. Jose Manuel Lagdameo, Sunrise Events Inc. president and general manager Princess Galura, Damosa Land Inc. president Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo, Igacos Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes, DOT-Davao regional director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan, and Davao del Norte provincial tourism officer Noel Daquioag. JUN MENDOZA PHOTO
Published on

ISLAND GARDEN CITY OF SAMAL — The island rolled out a warm welcome on Saturday morning, September 20, as organizers and officials gathered at the Bridgeport grounds for the press launch of the first-ever Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon. With over 1,100 participants set to race on Sunday, excitement is running high for the island’s biggest sporting event yet.

Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes called the triathlon a breakthrough for Samal tourism.

This is the biggest event here in Samal.
Igacos Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes

"Our resorts are full today, and we are thankful. Hopefully, next year there will be more. We want to host more events here at Damosa Land because they attract tourists, and we are inviting investors to see what Samal has to offer. We have the beaches, we have the people, and we’re ready,” Reyes said. Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land Inc., said the triathlon has been a year in the making.

“Samal Island has always been close to our hearts. I grew up coming here as a boy, and we really want to do more for the island,” he said.

This dream took a year of planning with Princess and Sunrise Events, and now it’s real. Tomorrow, athletes will see rolling hills on the bike, shaded routes on the run, and crystal-clear waters for the swim. It’s the perfect venue for a triathlon.
Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land Inc.

Davao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Jose Manuel “JM” Lagdameo, who is also participating in the race, underscored the teamwork needed to stage such a complex event.

“Most people underestimate the organization it takes to pull this off,” he said. “It’s only possible because of the coordination among Sunrise Events, Damosa Land, the LGU, and the Department of Tourism. Beyond camaraderie, the 5150 will really promote Davao del Norte as a tourist and sports destination. And this is just the beginning.”

ISLAND GARDEN CITY OF SAMAL – Key organizers and supporters joined the press conference for the Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Bridgeport grounds event center. In photo (from left): Davao del Norte assistant provincial administrator for operations Sonny Manigo, Rep. Jose Manuel Lagdameo, Sunrise Events Inc. president and general manager Princess Galura, Damosa Land Inc. president Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo, Igacos Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes, DOT-Davao regional director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan, and Davao del Norte provincial tourism officer Noel Daquioag.
Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon surpasses turnout target

For Princess Galura, president and CEO of Sunrise Events, Inc. under the Ironman Group, the Samal race holds special significance.

Princess Galura, president and CEO of Sunrise Events, Inc. replies to a question during the Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon press conference held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Bridgeport grounds event center.
Princess Galura, president and CEO of Sunrise Events, Inc. replies to a question during the Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon press conference held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Bridgeport grounds event center. JUN MENDOZA PHOTO

“This is the only Ironman-branded triathlon in the Philippines this year, and it’s happening here in Mindanao,” she said.

When we plan an Ironman, there’s a long checklist: rescue, hospitals, hotels, markets, access to water and roads. Samal has it all. That’s why we knew we could do this here. And when I saw the start list, I barely recognized the names, which means the triathlon community is growing again. Short-distance races like the 5150 let people experience world-class racing and still be back at work the next day.
Princess Galura, president and CEO of Sunrise Events Inc. under the Ironman Group

Tourism leaders echoed the pride and opportunity the event brings. DOT-Davao regional director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan said the 5150 gives visitors a fuller picture of Samal.

“Samal is our top beach destination, but there’s so much more here. Sports tourism, like the 5150, lets us showcase not only the island but every touchpoint visitors pass through—from the airport to the resorts. We want the world to see that,” she said.

Provincial tourism officer Noel Daquiaog added, “This is sports tourism, this is adventure. It’s part of the Davao experience, and we should embrace it.”

The red carpet at Bridgeport grounds in the Island Garden City of Samal awaits more than 1,100 athletes racing in the inaugural Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Competitors will swim, bike, and run across Samal’s scenic routes in what promises to be the island’s biggest sporting event yet.
The red carpet at Bridgeport grounds in the Island Garden City of Samal awaits more than 1,100 athletes racing in the inaugural Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Competitors will swim, bike, and run across Samal’s scenic routes in what promises to be the island’s biggest sporting event yet.MARIANNE L. SABERON-ABALAYAN PHOTO

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, triathletes will take on a 1.5-kilometer swim off Bridgeport, a 40-kilometer coastal ride overlooking the Davao Gulf, and a 10-kilometer run through Samal’s fast-developing business hub. A Sprint Distance race is also set, while festivities opened Friday with the Bigiw Fun Run.

With resorts filled, locals cheering, and officials already talking about future races, the message from Samal is clear: the inaugural 5150 is only the start of a bigger race ahead. MLSA

Island Garden City of Samal
Princess Galura
Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon
Bridgeport grounds
Inaugural 5150 triathlon in Mindanao
Igacos Mayor Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes
Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo
Jose Manuel “JM” Lagdameo
world-class triathlon in Samal
Ironman Group

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph