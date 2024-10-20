Samante: A missed opportunity

AS THE dust settles following the recently concluded filing of candidacy for the upcoming elections, a glaring omission has emerged: the lack of candidates advocating for sports as a significant part of their platform.

In a country where sports play a pivotal role in unifying communities promoting health and inspiring youth, this oversight is not just surprising—it is a missed opportunity that warrants attention.

Sports have long been a cornerstone of Filipino culture. From the basketball courts of urban neighborhoods to the boxing rings where champions have risen, sports embody the spirit of resilience, discipline, and unity. They serve as a conduit for national pride and a platform for social change, offering hope and direction to countless young Filipinos.

In recent years, the importance of sports has only grown, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which underscored the need for physical activity and mental well-being, which sports inherently promote.

Furthermore, sports can deter youth involvement in harmful activities, providing a structured environment that fosters teamwork, goal-setting, and personal development.

Despite the significant benefits of incorporating sports into public policies, the current roster of candidates needs to look into this critical component in their platforms. This is particularly evident in local governance, where the impact of sports programs can be most directly felt. While candidates have prioritized economic recovery, education, and healthcare, integrating sports into these areas can provide a more holistic approach to community development. Sports promote healthier communities, youth development, economic growth, and social cohesion.

The lack of sports-oriented platforms is a call to action for politicians and voters to recognize and advocate for the potential of sports in addressing various societal issues.

As the campaign season progresses, it is hoped that candidates will realize the importance of integrating sports into their platforms. In the end, the true victory lies not just in the election results but in the lasting impact of policies that enrich the lives of all Filipinos.