Samante: Ateneo Reunion Cup strengthens ties

IN AN inspiring move towards giving back to the community, the Ateneo Reunion Cup (ARC) has formalized its engagement with its alma mater, Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU), through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing on October 27, 2023.

The ARC, led by coaches Miggy Solitaria and Jess Evangelio, and the University Athletics Office (UAO), represented by Fr. Jboy Gonzales, SJ, and I joined hands in this significant collaboration.

University president Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ, represented AdDU.

The Ateneo Reunion Cup, a prestigious event that unites alumni varsity athletes, has always been more than just a competition.

For years, ARC has been dedicated to raising scholarship funds for deserving student-athletes and supporting various initiatives within the Ateneo de Davao sports program.

The MOA signing marks a milestone in ARC's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and giving back to its community.

Fr. Karel expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration.

The synergy between the university and ARC is a testament to the shared values and commitment to values formation, sports, and community development.

Under the newly formalized engagement, ARC and AdDU aim to enhance student-athlete scholarship opportunities, promoting academic and athletic excellence. These scholarships play a vital role in not only providing access to quality education but also nurturing the talent and potential of young athletes.

In addition to supporting scholarship funds, the partnership between ARC and AdDU aims to contribute to other sports-related initiatives. These include sports clinics, coaches' professional development, and fostering a culture of sportsmanship and teamwork.

Coach Miggy expressed his gratitude and excitement about this collaboration, saying that ARC has always been about more than just a sporting competition - it's creating a community, nurturing talent, and giving back.