Samante: BEST is Back

DAVAO City is once again buzzing with excitement as the much-anticipated BEST Center SBP-Passerelle Twin Tournament resumes this November 2024. After a hiatus, this premier youth basketball event returns with an impressive lineup of 13 participating schools, each eager to showcase their talent and sportsmanship.

The BEST Center, founded by the late legendary coach Nic Jorge, has long been synonymous with excellence in basketball training and development.

The SBP (Small Basketeers Philippines) and Passerelle tournaments have provided a structured platform for young athletes to hone their skills, compete at a high level, and learn invaluable life lessons.

From 2006 to 2011, I was privileged to coach in this prestigious tournament. Those years were formative, not only for the players but also for the coaches. We were not just training athletes; we were molding future leaders. Discipline, professionalism, humility, and confidence were the cornerstone of our coaching philosophy.

Discipline was central to our training, teaching players the importance of punctuality, rigorous practice, and maintaining peak conditions, leading to success through hard work. This discipline also positively impacted their academics and personal lives. Professionalism was equally crucial, emphasizing integrity and respect for teammates, opponents, referees, and the game. This fostered a competitive environment that valued fair play and sportsmanship.

Humility and confidence, though seemingly opposing traits are complementary when nurtured correctly.

We taught players to acknowledge their weaknesses with humility and work on them confidently. This balance fostered continuous growth and achievement. By reinforcing humility, players valued teamwork and collective success. Confidence was built through positive reinforcement, celebrating small victories, setting achievable goals, and creating well-rounded, skilled, respectful, and self-assured young adults.

The resumption of the SBP-Passerelle Twin Tournament in November 2024 marks a new chapter for youth basketball in Davao City, featuring established and emerging teams eager to claim the championship. The tournament promises to showcase talent, determination, and the values instilled by the BEST Center.

The event profoundly impacts youth, serving as a breeding ground for future stars, a training ground for life skills, and a testament to discipline, professionalism, humility, and confidence. Here's to a successful tournament and a bright future for Philippine basketball.