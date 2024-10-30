Samante: Dacs 2024 coaches training

THE Davao Association of Catholic Schools (Dacs) inaugurated its Coaches Training series for the 2024 DACS Games on October 26, 2024, addressing critical topics for empowering coaches to foster safe, ethical, and science-driven sports environments.

The three-part training series aims to equip coaches with the knowledge and skills to uphold integrity and professionalism while optimizing athlete development and well-being. By participating in this series, coaches will gain a deeper understanding of their role, enhance their coaching skills, and contribute to the overall success of the Dacs Games.

Two additional sessions are scheduled for November 9 and 16.

The opening session included discussions on Safeguarding Sports through Supportive and Formative Accompaniment, Legal Rights and Ethical Responsibilities of Coaches, and Science-Based Sports Training and Coaching. These topics represent DACS's commitment to instilling accountability and scientific rigor values within its sports programs.

Safeguarding Sports through Supportive and Formative Accompaniment focuses on creating a positive environment that ensures athlete safety, motivation, and holistic growth. Coaches are an integral part of this support system, encouraging and mentoring athletes in sports and personal development, emphasizing trust-building, team unity, and athlete welfare on and off the field. This emphasis on the coach's role makes them feel valued and integral to the DACS community.

Legal Rights and Ethical Responsibilities of Coaches cover essential legal and ethical duties, highlighting clear boundaries, consent in interactions, and liability in injury cases. Documentation, data privacy, and the ethical impact of coaching decisions provide a strong foundation for legal awareness and moral responsibility.

Science-Based Sports Training and Coaching introduces evidence-based training methods focused on kinesiology, biomechanics, and nutrition. Data-driven techniques enable coaches to design structured programs that boost athletic performance and minimize injury risks. Proper hydration is a critical element. Hydration strategies tailored to the athlete's physiology help maintain energy, optimize muscle function, and prevent cramps, fatigue, and injury.

As Dacs gears up for the 2024 Games, the training series ensures that coaches are well-prepared to foster an environment where sportsmanship, safety, and science converge to shape athletes' futures.