Samante: Game On

REGION 11 made history by winning its first gold medal in the Secondary Boys Basketball 5v5 division at Palarong Pambansa 2025. The team, composed mainly of Ateneo de Davao University student-athletes and strengthened by top players from key regional schools, swept through local tournaments and clinched the national championship.

Their journey began with dominance in the Davao Association of Catholic Schools (Dacs), followed by victories in the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) and Davraa (Davao Region Athletic Association), which earned them the right to represent Region 11 in the national meet.

At the Palarong Pambansa, they swept their opponents in the knockout rounds, overpowering NMRAA in the quarterfinals, holding off CLRAA in the semifinals, and delivering a statement win against basketball powerhouse WVRAA in the championship game.

This golden finish now qualifies Region 11 to represent the Philippines in the Asean School Games 2025 in Brunei Darussalam, bringing pride to Davao and the nation.

Behind every lay-up, a defensive stop, and the fast break was the parents' strong support system. Their role extended far beyond the bleachers. Parents were the team's first motivators, logistical coordinators, and emotional anchors. They ensured that the athletes stayed on top of their academic responsibilities, maintained healthy habits, and remained focused despite adversity. More importantly, they provided emotional support during tough losses, fatigue, and moments of self-doubt. In the often demanding world of youth sports, the parents offered balance reminding their sons of the bigger picture, teaching them humility in victory, and resilience in defeat. Their sacrifices, often silent and unseen, created the environment where young athletes could excel, not only as players but as disciplined, well-rounded individuals. This championship and the chance to wear the national colors in the upcoming Asean School Games is just as much a triumph for the families who stood faithfully beside their sons every step of the way.

As Region 11 prepares for international competition, the same formula will guide them forward: excellence in coaching, unity across schools, and the steady hand of parental support. Together, they carry a region's hopes but a nation's pride.