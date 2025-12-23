Samante: Generosity in 2025

AS 2025 winds down and the season of giving approaches, it is fitting to celebrate the remarkable generosity of the Scoliosis & Sports Rehab Specialist, whose expertise has elevated Davao’s athletes throughout the year. Their guidance helped local talents recover faster, train smarter, and compete confidently on national and international stages, showing how knowledge and care can transform potential into performance.

Athletes like Art Secuya and Love Marie Sarte benefited from personalized programs while preparing for the August 2025 Sydney Marathon. Simon Servillion, a standout at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, credited the rehab specialists for his preparation.

Tash Doromal dominated multiple competitions, winning the Female Champion title at Ironman 5150 Samal Davao and excelling in Ironman 5150 Siargao, Ironman 5150 Bohol, and Ironman 70.3 Kenting in Taiwan. Ysabel Aquino showcased her endurance at Ironman 5150 Davao, while Callie Angelo Galagar represented the Philippines at IFC Bali, Indonesia, and Batang Pinoy Gensan U15 2025. Kip Kedtag also competed in several Ironman events, including 5150 Samal Davao and 5150 Bohol.

The specialists’ contributions go beyond conventional rehabilitation. Their programs focus on biomechanics, injury prevention, endurance building, and holistic athlete development. By combining advanced therapeutic techniques with practical training guidance, they equip athletes to push past limits and achieve measurable performance gains. Their work empowers athletes physically, mentally, and technically—supporting local talent while giving back to the community.

As 2025 closes, Davao’s athletes stand stronger, better prepared, and inspired by the generosity and guidance they received. The Scoliosis & Sports Rehab Specialist sets an example of how sharing expertise and care can uplift an entire sporting community, a true gift for the season of giving.

Season’s greetings to all athletes, coaches, supporters, and the Davao community. May your holidays be filled with joy, gratitude, and the spirit of generosity that lifts us all.