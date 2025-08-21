Samante: Gilas' young guns and the 2027 dream

THE dust has barely settled from the FIBA Asia Cup, and the conversations in Philippine basketball have already shifted forward: what's next for Gilas Pilipinas? The 2027 FIBA World Cup is on the horizon, and if we're being honest, that tournament will be the first real chance to see a young core come of age.

Kai Sotto. Quintin Millora-Brown. Dwight Ramos. Kevin Quiambao.

That's not just a lineup of names, it's the potential spine of a Gilas team that can build an identity.

At 7'3", Kai Sotto is still the main card. By 2027, he won't be the "project" or the "prospect" anymore. He'll be expected to carry the middle. We've seen flashes: the soft hands, the timing on defense, the touch around the basket. The key for Kai is consistency. Against world-class bigs, you can't disappear. If he grows into that anchor role, Gilas has a real foundation.

Now enter Quintin Millora-Brown. Not as hyped or flashy, but this guy does the dirty work. Every great team needs someone who rebounds, boxes out, takes charges, and does the things that don't always appear in highlight reels.

Dwight Ramos has been that steady presence since he wore the Gilas jersey. He doesn't wow you with stats but gives you defense, shot-making, and composure. By 2027, he'll be the "kuya" of the team; battle-tested, unshaken, and still versatile enough to take on the world's best wings. Gilas needs that stabilizer, and Dwight's the guy.

Then we've got Kevin Quiambao, who represents the future of Philippine basketball. A forward with vision, touch, and swagger. He can pass, he can shoot, he can run the floor. He's the creator of the mismatch we've been waiting for. If he keeps developing, Quiambao could be the difference-maker who takes Gilas' offense to another level.

Talent we've always had. What we need now is continuity. Give this young core the system and stability they deserve, and 2027 won't just be about "PUSO", it'll be about making history.

Gilas Pilipinas has always carried the weight of expectation. But this young core? They might just be the ones to turn hope into something real.