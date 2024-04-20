Same-sex marriage in Davao receives backlash

Master of Divinity (MDiv) Reverend Father Cresencio Agbayani bestowed the sacrament of marriage on the homosexual couple named Agot and Rona on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Tagum City, Davao del Norte

The ceremony was witnessed by the couple’s friends and family.

While some of the netizens expressed their congratulations, some were also disappointed and condemned the marriage saying it was not according to the Holy Scriptures.

“Congratulations to the wife and wife! Wala lang usa husband (there’s no husband this time),” a netizen said.

Some of the netizens said this generation forgot the essence of the word of God, encouraging everyone to get back so the truth will prevail.

The priest as well as the church were also criticized by the netizens, pointing out his immorality as MDiv.

“Lgbt din yata si padre (I think the father is part of the LGBT), why do priests let them? Supposedly, they are the ones who will stop them. For money?” a netizen said.

“How come the church is named “Christian Church? ”In the first place, what they did was against the Lord," some added.

One Yuri Nacilla also expressed her opinion, explaining that there is no same-sex marriage in the Philippines, especially among Roman Catholics.

“This is not Roman Catholic; it is Christian church religion," she added.

Following the heated discussions online, the religious order clarified in an iFM Davao radio interview on Friday, April 19, that the momentous holy celebration is originally in line with the two sacraments and five rites of their church.

“The right of holy union is part of the two sacraments and five rites of the LGBTs Christian church. Ang ‘yong two sacrament namin ay baptism at communion. The five rites; the rite of ordination, the rite of church initiation, the rite of holy union, the rite of memorial service, and the rite of blessing. Yong kasal (the married) actually is a holy union rite na ginagawa namin sa mga (that has been done to the) LGBTQIA couple” the Christian leader explained.

He also said that the wedding was just an initiation and was not meant to violate the constitution due to freedom of religion as stated in the 1987 constitution.

“Sa atin naman wala pa tayong (in our country, we don’t have) marriage equality law, wala naman ding batas na nagbabawal kasi (we don’t have law that prohibits because) we are protected by freedom of religion. So the ceremony is a ritual only, wala syang legal basis kasi yong ibang couple nagagamit nila yong certificate of holy union ng LGBTS Christian churches sa mga bansang mayroong (it does not have a legal basis as the other couple can use the certificate of holy union of LGBTs Christian churches in countries that have) marriage equality, partnership of civil union, at evidence of relationship of proof of togetherness” he added.

To recall, the Catholic Church in the Philippines does not support any legislation that will legalize same-sex marriage.

The Philippines' Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a motion to reconsider its September 2019 decision denying a same-sex marriage petition, concluding the case "with finality" on January 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, a religious group that originated in Davao City opposed the passage of the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Expression Equality (c, saying that some of the provisions of the bill are “anti-family” and "anti-Filipino.” DEF with reports from Nile Ocatan, DNSC Intern