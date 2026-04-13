San Isidro now Sawata Municipality

THE municipality of San Isidro in Davao del Norte has officially been renamed Municipality of Sawata following the successful conduct of a plebiscite on April 11, 2026. Official results showed an overwhelming approval of the measure, with 7,555 “Yes” votes against 81 “No” votes.

Voters likewise supported the renaming of Barangay Sawata to Barangay Poblacion, which secured 1,420 “Yes” votes versus 21 “No” votes.

The Municipal Plebiscite Board of Canvassers formally proclaimed the results in line with Republic Act No. 11814.

According to historical data, Sawata is the historical and indigenous name of the area.

“I will now proclaim that the Barangay Sawata will be officially called as Barangay Poblacion and the Municipality of San Isidro will be officially called as Municipality of Sawata, Province of Davao del Norte,” said Commission on Elections (Comelec) Plebiscite Municipal Board of Canvassers Head EO Ipore D. Duot during the proclamation.

Turnout reached about 36 percent of the town’s 20,990 registered voters, indicating modest participation in the ratification process.

The plebiscite was conducted following the passage of Republic Act No. 11814, which lapsed into law on June 2, 2022. The Commission on Elections later set the plebiscite through Resolution No. 11202 issued on March 4, 2026.

Based on the results of the plebiscite, the approved changes were intended to strengthen local identity and improve administrative clarity in governance.

Supporters of the measure said the revisions were designed to make local structures more coherent and easier for residents to understand, particularly in terms of jurisdiction, public service delivery, and representation.

Originally created as the Municipality of San Isidro on June 26, 2004 under Republic Act No. 9265, the town was formed from barangays carved out of Asuncion and Kapalong. With a population of 27,552 based on the 2024 census, it remains the least populated municipality in Davao del Norte.

The renaming initiative was pushed through House Bill No. 9452, authored by Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez, which was approved by Congress in 2021 and 2022.

Beyond the name change, Sawata continues to build its identity as an agricultural hub, with cacao production serving as the backbone of its local economy. The town is widely recognized for producing sikwate, a traditional chocolate drink made from locally processed tablea. Much of this production is handled by Chocolate de San Isidro (CSI), a private firm whose products have reached export markets.

Because of this thriving industry, the municipality has earned the distinction as the “Chocolate Hub” of Davao del Norte, highlighted annually through the Sikwate Festival held every October.

Records show that as early as 2006, the town had around 3,600 hectares of cacao farms, supporting a growing industry that produces thousands of metric tons of cacao beans.

During its early years, the municipality also showcased what was considered one of the largest tablea products, measuring about 2.5 meters in diameter and weighing roughly 500 kilograms.

Despite having basic market infrastructure in place, local development remains a work in progress, partly due to its proximity to the provincial center where much of the trade and commerce are concentrated.

Local officials said the renaming symbolizes unity among residents and reflects a renewed vision for sustained growth.

With the plebiscite now ratified, authorities are expected to begin updating official documents, records, and public signage to reflect the municipality’s new name. DEF