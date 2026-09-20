San Isidro residents welcome improved road

RESIDENTS of Barangay San Isidro in Kiblawan, Davao del Sur welcomed the completion of a nearly P3.5-million road infrastructure project turned over by the Davao del Sur Provincial Government on September 15, 2026.

The newly paved barangay road is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility for residents while supporting the development of San Isidro and nearby communities.

Barangay San Isidro Captain Julito Gasing expressed his appreciation to the provincial government for the project, recalling the various improvements provided to the barangay since he assumed office in 2023.

“Barangay San Isidro ug (and) Barangay Kibongbong, salamat ninyong tanan sa pagtambong sa atong proper turnover sa atoang P3.5 million (project) (thank you all for attending the proper turnover of our P3.5 million project),” Gasing said.

He also thanked Gov. Yvonne Roña Cagas and the provincial government for projects in the barangay, including improvements at San Isidro Elementary School and the repair of roads.

Gasing said the road project would benefit future generations and spare residents from the difficulties he experienced when the road was still in poor condition.

“Akong gilantaw ang mga kabataan nga umaabot, akong gilantaw ang mga katawhan nga di na maglisod og agi niining dalana, kay nasinati nako sa kanhi konsehal pako, nakita nako unsa ang dagway sa San Isidro (I am looking ahead to the children who will benefit in the future. I am thinking of the people who will no longer have difficulty passing through this road, because I experienced it myself when I was still a councilor. I saw what San Isidro was like before),” he said.

He also expressed hope that Gov. Yvonne and Vice Gov. Marc Cagas would continue serving the province and that more projects would reach San Isidro.

Kiblawan Municipal Councilor Benjie Caminero also welcomed the project, saying residents of Barangays Kibongbong and San Isidro could now experience improved infrastructure in the province.

He said the provincial government was also addressing the needs of other parts of Kiblawan, including the town's terminal.

Caminero revealed that a P3-million concreting project at the terminal already had a notice to proceed and would be implemented to improve the area, particularly during the rainy season.

“Wala kalimti ang atoang lungsod (Our town was not forgotten),” Caminero said.

For Grace Temblor-Genobiagon, a resident of Purok 4 in the said barangay, the completion of the road addressed a longstanding problem in the community.

“Daghang salamat, Governor Yvonne Cagas. Malipayon kaayo ang katawhan sa Purok 4, San Isidro, Kiblawan. Ang problema kaayo nga dalan sa una karon kay na-semento na gyud (Thank you very much, Governor Yvonne Cagas. The people of Purok 4, San Isidro, Kiblawan, are very happy. The road that used to be a major problem is now finally concreted),” she said.

Temblor-Genobiagon also expressed hope that the newly paved portion would eventually be extended.

“Kay para basi puhon masumpayan na sad dayun ang maong pasemento (Because maybe hoping this paved road will be extended further),” she said.

Gov. Cagas, meanwhile, said seeing residents' reactions during project turnovers remained one of the rewarding aspects of her public service.

“In my two terms sa pagserbisyo nakita nako ang kalipay sa mga katawhan, everytime moadto ko og mga barangay aron magturnover og ginagmay'ng butang nga gikan sa atong provincial government (In my two terms of service, I have seen the happiness of the people every time I visit the barangays to turn over even small projects from our provincial government),” Gov. Cagas said.

She said she had seen the happiness of residents and also became aware of other needs in communities across the province every time she goes to visit each barangay in the province.

The turnover was led by Gov. Cagas, together with Board Members Carmelo delos Cientos III and Mark Joel Gallardo.