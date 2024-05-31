Santos Land’s Summer Fun

Summer is not yet over!

This is what Santos Land Development Corporation told its partners in sales and marketing during its 1st Quarter Sales Recognition Day on Monday, May 20 at the Club Samal Resorts in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte.

The celebration started with SLDC partners, who are wearing their cool summer fits, enjoying the scenic island views of the resort. The heat played no hindrance for them to enjoy the beautiful white sand beach and indulge in a sumptuous tropical food and fruits!

As the day progressed, sales directors, managers, and executives gathered and participated in some fun games prepared by the event committee. Everyone enjoyed and made memories for these are special moments that most do not have the luxury to do so given the busy schedules of all thriving sales professionals.

“Hastang lingawa gyud sa atong mga dula. Salamat kaayo, SLDC! (We had so much fun with all the games. Thank you so much, SLDC!),” SLDC sales partner Gemma Camba-Lagria commented on the developer’s official Facebook page.

Another agent, Alma Calimbo Apolonio, also shared her superb experience.

“Daghang salamat, Santos Land! Super fun ang tanan nakaparticipate. ‘Til next summer. God bless! (Thank you, Santos Land! We all had fun, until the next summer. God bless!),” she said.

SLDC Business Group Head Estela B. Aguilos emphasized that company activities like this is one of their ways to show appreciation and gratitude for all the hard work and support shown by all their partners.

“This is one of our ways to express our gratitude to those who have given us their time and unwavering support to sell the company's products and services. We care for them and want them to be happy,”she said.

“We saw the happy faces of our sales force for having been appreciated and valued by the company they serve,” she added.

She shared that they have been doing this since 2006 to treat partners and allow them to socialize with their peers in the industry.

Sales partners are grouped into three to participate and compete in the prepared fun games with prizes of P50,000 for the champion, P30k for the 2nd prize and P20,000 for the 3rd prize.

After their fun activities in the daytime, sales partners were invited to the awarding ceremony at the resort’s function hall. The homegrown developer has acknowledged high performing sales partners in pushing for SLDC projects for both horizontal and vertical properties during the first quarter of this year.

For the horizontal subdivision, Property Managers PH-Sayson Realty ruled with Ryan C. Sayson recognized as Top Sales Director, Kristine Charisse B. Sayson as Top Sales Manager, and Edwina M. Tan as Top Sales Executive.

For the vertical project, M.S. Del Rosario Property made it to the top with Merlyn S. Del Rosario as Top Sales Director, Janice Hinlayagan as Top Sales Manager, and Jason T. Bago-od as Top Sales Executive.

The event was graced by SLDC president Angelito S. Estanislao, SLDC Chief Finance Officer Maria Lourdes S. Estanislao, and board director Emmanuel V. Santos.

At present, the projects that are being pushed by SLDC are the 18-storey tower of Ivory Residences for vertical while for horizontal are Ilumina Estates Phase 2, Phase 3, and the 12.7-hectare subdivision project called Laurena Grand Plains in Bago Oshiro, Davao City. PR