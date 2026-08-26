Sanya Lopez shows vulnerable side in “Laro”

FOLLOWING the massive success of her energetic dance-pop track “Hot Maria Clara,” Kapuso actress and singer Sanya Lopez reveals a deeply intimate and vulnerable side of her with the new single “Laro.” Produced and distributed under GMA Playlist, the track is now available across all major digital streaming platforms.

Shifting away from the high-energy, women-empowerment anthems that marked her previous song, “Laro” delves into the melancholic realm of alternative pop. Characterized by catchy melodies and deeply relatable storytelling, the song is an emotional reflection on situationships, unconditional devotion, and the painful realization of unrequited love.

“If Hot Maria Clara was all about empowerment and a fun, danceable vibe, Laro is more emotional. It’s about loving someone wholeheartedly, only to realize that you’re giving your heart to someone who wasn’t right for you,” shares Sanya.

The creation of “Laro” was an organic, spontaneous milestone for Sanya. The idea began during downtime of the actress’s recording session for the primetime series Pulang Araw. Engaging in a conversation with GMA Playlist executive Rocky Gacho, Sanya pitched her desire to venture into a sound and narrative that resonated with modern experiences.

“At that time, I was recording a Japanese song for Pulang Araw, and habang naka-standby ako, kinausap ako ni Ms. Rocky about doing another single,” Sanya recalls. “Sabi ko sa kanya, if ever gagawa ulit ako ng song, gusto ko sana about situationships or relationships that a lot of people can relate to. ‘Yung tipong you gave your whole heart to someone, you genuinely loved that person, but in the end, you realize na hindi pala siya ‘yung right person for you. Mapapaisip ka na lang, ‘Bakit kailangan pa siyang dumaan sa buhay ko kung hindi rin pala kami para sa isa’t isa?’”

To effectively convey the song's emotions, Sanya underwent dedicated vocal coaching before stepping into the recording booth. “Before we recorded ‘Laro,’ binigyan nila ako ng vocal coach who really helped me prepare for the song. We worked on my voice para mas maayos ko siyang makanta at mas magkaroon ako ng confidence,” Sanya explains. “But more than anything, I really tried to understand the story behind ‘Laro’ and sing it with the right emotions. For me, it’s not just about hitting the notes; it’s about making people feel the message of the song.”

Sanya hopes that “Laro” will serve as a source of comfort and empowerment for listeners navigating emotional crossroads, reassuring them that loving openly is never a flaw.

“What I really hope is that everyone who listens to ‘Laro,’ especially those who are going through heartbreak, will realize that it’s okay. I hope this helps them move forward and remind them that everything they went through was part of the process. I also hope this song reminds everyone that there’s nothing wrong with loving. There’s nothing wrong with giving your heart to someone, even if it didn’t work out. Hindi ibig sabihin na may kulang sa iyo. Sometimes, that experience is exactly what helps you grow into a stronger and better version of yourself.”

“Laro” is now available on digital platforms nationwide under GMA Playlist.

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