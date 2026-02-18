SAR for ‘Amejara’ passengers, crew stopped after a month since tragedy

AFTER a month of exhaustive search efforts across the Davao Gulf and nearby waters, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has officially ended active search and retrieval (SAR) operations for the missing motorbanca MBCA Amejara, bringing a difficult chapter for the victims’ families to a close.

The vessel was reported missing on January 19, 2026, after departing Sta. Ana Wharf in Davao City en route to Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental. It disappeared while navigating the Davao Gulf amid unfavorable sea conditions. Authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations, deploying sea and air assets across projected drift paths based on prevailing weather and oceanographic assessments.

On February 3, operations shifted from search and rescue to search and retrieval, as the likelihood of survival had significantly diminished more than two weeks after the vessel went missing.

Throughout the month-long mission, search efforts extended beyond Mindanao waters and toward nearby maritime boundaries. One survivor was rescued during the early phase of operations. Six individuals were later confirmed deceased, while nine remain missing as of this writing.

Commodore Philipps Soria, Commander of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), formally announced the termination of operations effective February 18, following a comprehensive assessment of all search areas and the completion of planned and extended efforts.

“After a month-long duration, CDSEM led, sustained, and coordinated operations with fifteen (15) days of intensified Search and Rescue efforts, following (15) days of extended Search and Retrieval Operations,” Soria told Davao media during the press conference.

He added, “Throughout this period, all available surface, aerial, and coastal monitoring assets were deployed across designated search areas, including projected drift paths determined through prevailing weather conditions and oceanographic assessments.”

The operation was carried out in close coordination with the Office of Civil Defense and supported by multiple agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines units in Eastern Mindanao, the Philippine National Police Maritime Group, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, as well as local government units and volunteers.

Soria expressed appreciation to all agencies and personnel who took part in the operation, acknowledging their dedication and professionalism throughout the mission. He also extended the Coast Guard’s deepest sympathies to the families of those still missing, recognizing the pain and uncertainty they continue to endure.

Despite the conclusion of active operations, Soria clarified that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing, with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) closely monitoring developments.

Despite the suspension of active search operations, CGDSEM assures the public that it will continue to accept, review, and respond to any verified information, credible reports, or recovered items that may be linked to M/B AMEJARA, should further action become necessary.

The maritime agency also reiterated its call for vessel operators and the maritime community to strictly follow maritime laws, observe safety regulations, conduct proper voyage planning, and closely monitor official weather advisories. It emphasized that ensuring seaworthiness and full compliance with safety standards remains vital in preventing similar maritime incidents. DEF