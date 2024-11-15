Sara backs father at House Hearing

VICE President Sara Duterte expressed support for her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD), during his appearance at the House quad-committee hearing.

Sara made a surprise visit on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at the hearing on alleged human rights violations related to her father’s war on drugs. Initially watching from the sidelines, she later approached her father.

In a statement released the same day, Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL) emphasized that Sara’s presence sent a strong message of solidarity, underscoring the family’s commitment to community safety and the fight against illegal drugs.

“HTLP stands strong in support of FPRRD's legacy, defending his decisive leadership that prioritized the safety and well-being of every Filipino,” HTL said in their statement.

The local political party also reiterated their strong support for the president who put the country’s security first.

During the hearing, FPRRD stated that he would kill his former economic adviser, Michael Yang if evidence linked him to the illegal drug trade. He added that no evidence had been presented regarding Yang’s involvement and promised to take matters into his own hands if any proof emerged.

FPRRD also called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to expedite its investigation into the alleged violations during his administration’s drug war. He expressed frustration over the delay and said that if found guilty, he would accept the consequences. RGP with reports from TPM

