Davao

Sara backs father at House Hearing

FPRRD defended his legacy, addressed Michael Yang's alleged drug trade links, and called on the ICC to expedite its investigation
Sara backs father at House Hearing
Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod
Published on

VICE President Sara Duterte expressed support for her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD), during his appearance at the House quad-committee hearing.

Sara made a surprise visit on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at the hearing on alleged human rights violations related to her father’s war on drugs. Initially watching from the sidelines, she later approached her father.

In a statement released the same day, Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL) emphasized that Sara’s presence sent a strong message of solidarity, underscoring the family’s commitment to community safety and the fight against illegal drugs.

“HTLP stands strong in support of FPRRD's legacy, defending his decisive leadership that prioritized the safety and well-being of every Filipino,” HTL said in their statement. 

The local political party also reiterated their strong support for the president who put the country’s security first.

During the hearing, FPRRD stated that he would kill his former economic adviser, Michael Yang if evidence linked him to the illegal drug trade. He added that no evidence had been presented regarding Yang’s involvement and promised to take matters into his own hands if any proof emerged.

FPRRD also called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to expedite its investigation into the alleged violations during his administration’s drug war. He expressed frustration over the delay and said that if found guilty, he would accept the consequences. RGP with reports from TPM

Related stories:

Sara backs father at House Hearing
Duterte urges ICC to hurry probe
Sara backs father at House Hearing
PNP ready to assist Interpol in potential Duterte arrest amid ICC probe
Sara backs father at House Hearing
Testimonies in congressional inquiry on Duterte's drug war under review
Rodrigo Duterte
War on drugs
Politics
illegal drugs
International Criminal Court
ICC
Sara Duterte
Duterte family
Michael Yang
Davao politics
PRRD
Philippine politics
Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod
ICC investigation Philippines
FPRRD
human rights hearing
ICC investigation
war on drugs hearing

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph