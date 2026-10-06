Sara: Baste presidency not yet discussed

VICE President Sara Duterte said that she and her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, have not discussed whether he would seek the presidency in 2028, even as she recalled that their mother had previously suggested that Baste pursue a national position instead of her.

“Hindi namin napag-usapan ni Mayor Sebastian Duterte ang pagtakbo niya bilang Pangulo,” Duterte said during a press conference at the Office of the Vice President Southern Mindanao Satellite Office in Lanang, Davao City, on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

She, however, recalled that their mother had previously encouraged her to return to Davao City and suggested that Baste take the family’s political plans to the national level.

“Nagsabi talaga ’yung nanay ko na pinapauwi niya ako ng Davao, at si Baste na lang daw ang patakbuhin sa national elections,” Duterte said.

She quoted her mother as telling her: “Umuwi ka dito sa Davao… Bahala na si Baste d’yan sa national.”

Sara’s remarks come amid continuing speculation over the Duterte family's possible presidential standard-bearer in the 2028 elections, particularly as the vice president faces an ongoing impeachment trial before the Senate.

Baste has previously expressed a different position on his own political plans. In March, he told reporters in The Hague that he was not interested in seeking a higher position in 2028, saying he was “tired and sick of it all.” He said he would only consider returning to government if the country's president was of sound mind, referring to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

More recently, however, Baste's name has remained tied to discussions about a possible Duterte family alternative for the 2028 presidential race.

During his appearance before the Senate impeachment court on September 29, prosecutors presented his earlier statement that the impeachment proceedings against his sister were intended to prevent her from running for president in 2028.

“They are preventing Vice President Inday Sara Duterte from running for the 2028 elections. ’Yan ang main reason ng impeachment na ’yan,” Baste had said.

When asked in the Senate whether he stood by the statement, Baste replied: “That is my perception.” The exchange was among the reasons the impeachment court declared him a hostile witness.

The mayor's earlier remarks, however, did not amount to a declaration that he himself would seek the presidency.

Meanwhile, political figures allied with the Duterte camp have floated Baste as a possible alternative should Sara become disqualified from seeking public office.

Former lawmaker Mike Defensor said in April that Baste would run for president if Sara were removed from office and barred from future public positions. Opposition lawmaker Antonio Tinio likewise described Baste as the Duterte family's “Plan B” following his assumption of the presidency of PDP-Laban. DEF