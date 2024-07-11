Sara blind on motive of 3 DCPO chiefs appointment in 1 day

VICE President Sara Duterte said she does not know the motive behind the changing of city directors at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

Duterte told the media on Thursday morning, July 11, 2024, at Brokenshire Medical Center on Madapo Hills, Davao City, that she does not know whether the act of appointing three DCPO chiefs in a day is power-tripping. However, she stressed that Dabawenyos will always remain law-abiding citizens.

“Wala ta kabalo ug unsay motive ana pero kita diri sa Davao City we are law-abiding citizens (We do not know what the motive behind this, but here in Davao City, we are law-abiding citizens),” she said.

The vice president also said that claims that Davao City’s increasing crime rate is not accurate, stressing that under her tenure as Mayor of Davao, DCPO has twice been recognized as the best city police in the country.

“Dili siguro accurate ang gina-ingon nga nagataas ang krimen dinhi sa atoa especially that known ang Dabawenyos as law-abiding citizens (It is not accurate to say that crime rates are rising here, especially since Dabawenyos are known for being law-abiding citizens),” she said.

Recalling the events of July 10, 2024, Davao City witnessed a historic day as three city directors were appointed in a single day, one after another. Initially, Police Colonel Lito Patay assumed the role, only to be replaced after four hours by Col. Sherwin M. Butil, former Chief of the Regional Information and Communications Technology Management Division.

However, another memorandum order disclosed to SunStar Davao Superbalita named Col. Hansel Marantan as the Acting DCPO chief. It was confirmed later by Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) Catherine Dela Rey in a message.

