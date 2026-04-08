Sara camp asks SC to halt impeachment proceedings

THE legal team of Vice President Sara Duterte has elevated the ongoing impeachment proceedings to the Supreme Court, seeking constitutional clarification as hearings continue at the House of Representatives.

In a statement dated April 8, 2026, the defense said it filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition before the High Court in connection with the proceedings at the House Committee on Justice.

“This step was taken to seek clarity on fundamental constitutional questions, which, in our view, warrant the Court’s immediate attention,” the statement read.

“To be clear, this is not about avoiding the process. This is about ensuring that the process itself complies with the Constitution. The House has the power to initiate impeachment, but that power is not without limits,” it added.

The petition comes as the House panel continues hearings on newly filed impeachment complaints against Duterte, following the lapse of the one-year constitutional ban on multiple impeachment proceedings against the same official.

Earlier attempts to remove Duterte from office were voided by the Supreme Court in July 2025, which ruled the previous impeachment complaint unconstitutional for violating the one-year bar rule. The High Court affirmed the ruling with finality in January 2026, effectively resetting the timeline for new complaints.

Fresh complaints were filed in February 2026.

The House Committee on Justice began hearings in late March, although Duterte did not attend the initial proceedings, and her camp earlier criticized the process.

Legal observers said the move to seek Supreme Court intervention could affect the case’s direction, particularly on procedural and constitutional issues, including whether the new complaints comply with the Court’s earlier rulings.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the House of Representatives has the exclusive power to initiate impeachment cases, while the Senate acts as the impeachment court. However, jurisprudence states that these powers remain subject to constitutional limits, including the one-year bar rule.

As of writing, the Supreme Court has yet to act on the petition, while House proceedings continue pending any directive from the High Court. DEF