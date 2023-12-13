Sara credits Filipinos for DepEd’s success

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte attributed the department's recent recognition as the Most Trusted and Top Performing Agency by Octa Research to the collaborative efforts of the Filipino people.

Expressing her gratitude in a Facebook post on Saturday, December 9, Duterte thanked the Filipino populace for their continuous support and trust.

The Department of Education (DepEd) secured the prestigious accolade in the third quarter of 2023, as per the Tugon ng Masa nationwide survey conducted by OCTA Research.

“Dapat po nating tandaan na hindi ito makakamit ng nag iisang namumuno o ng iilang tao lamang sa Kagawaran. Ito ay bunga ng kapit-bisig na pagtutulungan at pinagsama-samang kakayahan tungo sa iisang mithiin ng mga taong may pagmamahal sa bansa (We must remember that this cannot be achieved by a single leader or just a few people in the Department. This is the result of close cooperation and combined ability towards a common goal of people who love their country),” Duterte said.

She said that the recognition was not solely for the Department of Education but extended to the dedicated efforts of teachers, staff, parent support groups, private partners, and stakeholders united in shaping the future of Filipino children. She expressed her desire to pay tribute to all individuals contributing generously to the nation.

“Ang pagkilala na ito ay hindi lamang sa DepEd, ang pagkilala na ito ay para sa inyo at sa Matatag na kinabukasan ng ating bansa (This recognition is not only for DepEd; this recognition is for you and for the 'Matatag' future of our country),” the former Davao City mayor added.

The survey, conducted from September 30 to October 4, 2023, revealed that 80 percent of respondents were satisfied with the department's performance.

Approximately five percent expressed dissatisfaction, while 16 percent remained undecided about DepEd under Duterte's leadership.

Comparatively, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Health (DOH), and the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) scored lower than DepEd, with satisfaction rates of 75 percent, 74 percent, and 73 percent, respectively.

Regarding trust, 79 percent of respondents expressed trust in DepEd, with only three percent reporting distrust and the remaining 18 percent remaining undecided.

Ched and DPWH followed with a similar 75 percent rating, followed by DOH (74 percent) and DSWD (73 percent).

The poll also included 17 other executive branch entities. RGP