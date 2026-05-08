Sara Duterte denies laptop-throwing allegation

VICE President Sara Duterte denied allegations that she threw a laptop at a colleague, dismissing the claim as “trash gossip” and part of what she described as efforts to damage her reputation through disinformation.

Duterte addressed the issue during an interview earlier this week in The Hague, where she has been visiting her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The Vice President responded to rumors circulating on social media claiming she allegedly hurled a laptop at former Department of Education spokesperson and lawyer Michael Poa.

“Actually, sa totoo lang, masyado na siyang basura ba na gossip na hindi na siya dapat pinapansin (Honestly, it’s already trash gossip that should not even be given attention),” Duterte said.

She categorically denied ever throwing a laptop, cellphone, or any object at a colleague, employee, or lawyer throughout her years in government service.

“Never in the history sa aking trabaho ako nagtapon ng laptop sa isang colleague or sa isang empleyado or sa isang abogado (ever in the history of my work have I thrown a laptop at a colleague, an employee or a lawyer),” Duterte said.

She added that such behavior would serve no purpose and does not reflect how she works.

Duterte also said the allegation contradicts her own work habits, explaining that she is not highly skilled in using computers and often relies on staff members for technical and document-related tasks.

“Hindi ako gumagamit ng laptop kasi hindi ako marunong gumamit ng computer (I do not really use a laptop because I am not good with computers),” she said.

According to Duterte, she mainly uses a laptop for online meetings, particularly Zoom calls, because she prefers the camera quality compared to mobile phones.

She also said that the laptop she uses is personally owned and not government-issued.

“So, bumili ako sa sarili ko (I bought it myself),” Duterte said, explaining that the specifications she wanted allegedly exceeded government procurement limits.

Because the device was expensive, Duterte said she would not casually damage it in anger.

“Hindi ko itatapon ang laptop ko kasi personal ko ‘yun. Kapag nasira ‘yun ako din ‘yun ang gagastos (I will not throw my laptop because it is mine. If it gets destroyed, I will also shoulder the expense),” she added.

Duterte linked the rumor to what she described as broader attempts to spread misinformation against her online.

She said social media narratives portraying her as unstable, incompetent, corrupt, or emotionally volatile have repeatedly surfaced in recent years as part of political attacks.

The allegation spread online amid heightened political tensions and intense social media activity involving national political figures.

As of Friday, no verified video, photograph, sworn affidavit, official complaint, or incident report had surfaced to support claims that Duterte threw a laptop at Poa or anyone else.

Poa also has not publicly confirmed the allegation.

The claim has circulated mainly through social media discussions, reposted commentary, and politically charged online narratives rather than official records or firsthand accounts.

Political analysts have repeatedly warned about the growing impact of misinformation and unverified viral claims in Philippine political discourse, particularly involving prominent personalities.

Despite the controversy, Duterte maintained that the allegation was too absurd to take seriously and reiterated that she neither throws objects at people nor damages expensive personal equipment she purchased herself. DEF