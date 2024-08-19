The Duterte family, consisting of former President Rodrigo Duterte, his ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, and their children Vice President Sara Duterte, Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, gathered for a dinner in the city to celebrate the Kadayawan festival.
The Duterte family, consisting of former President Rodrigo Duterte, his ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, and their children Vice President Sara Duterte, Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, gathered for a dinner in the city to celebrate the Kadayawan festival.Contributed photo
Davao

Sara: No politics talks during family gathering

VICE President Sara Duterte stated that no political discussions happened during their family gathering whose photos were circulated online.

In a media interview on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at the Davao City Library & Information Center, Duterte said their conversation during that time was purely about family matters, adding that former President Rodrigo Duterte inquired about the status of his grandchildren.

“Sa family meeting nu’ng nakaraan wala naman napag-usapan na politics doon lahat yung pag-uusap lang ng pamilya (At the previous family meeting, there was no discussion of politics; all the conversations were about family),” she said.

The Vice President explained that their family dinner took place during her mother Elizabeth Zimmerman's 'supposed' birthday celebration on August 15, 2024.

“So walang napag-usapan na politika doon lahat ang pinag-usapan ay inisa-isa nila mag-asawa ang mga apo, kamusta na si, anong nangyari kay ano, saan na nag-aaral, mga gano’n (So, there was no discussion of politics there; what my father and mother talked about were updates on their grandchildren — how are they? What happened to them? Where are they studying?),” she said. 

Earlier, a picture of the Duterte family circulated online. In the picture, Elizabeth, Sara, Rodrigo, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, and First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte were seen sitting at a dinner table.

On June 25, 2024, Sara announced that three members of the Duterte family would be vying for a seat in the Senate. She mentioned that her brothers, Paolo and Sebastian, and her father would be running in the next Senate election. However, the former president denied this on June 30, stating that Sara's statement should not be believed, emphasizing that he has not seen a father and two sons in the Senate. RGP  


Related stories:

The Duterte family, consisting of former President Rodrigo Duterte, his ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, and their children Vice President Sara Duterte, Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, gathered for a dinner in the city to celebrate the Kadayawan festival.
VP Sara on hubby, bro’s case: Political harassment, attacks
The Duterte family, consisting of former President Rodrigo Duterte, his ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, and their children Vice President Sara Duterte, Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, gathered for a dinner in the city to celebrate the Kadayawan festival.
Dutertes to run for senator in 2025
The Duterte family, consisting of former President Rodrigo Duterte, his ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, and their children Vice President Sara Duterte, Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, gathered for a dinner in the city to celebrate the Kadayawan festival.
Sara Duterte rejects invitation to endorse 2025 midterm polls bets
elections
Rodrigo Duterte
Politics
Paolo Duterte
Senate
Sebastian Duterte
Sara Duterte
Duterte family
Senate candidacy
PRRD
Duterte
family gathering
FPRRD
2025 elections
Senate run
political discussions
Elizabeth Zimmerman
family dinner
Senate election rumors
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph