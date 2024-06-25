Sara not keen on quitting as VP

VICE President Sara Duterte is not considering stepping down as the country's second-highest official amid her resignation as a member of the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte revealed this in an exclusive interview with GMA News on Sunday, June 23, right after a basketball game in Davao City.

"Walang discussions about resigning sa Office of the Vice President," she said.

Duterte submitted her “irrevocable” resignation to Marcos on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 as Department of Education (DepEd) secretary and as co-vice chairman of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).

The Presidential Communications Office reported that her resignation is effective July 19, 2024, 30 days after she submitted her resignation.

The vice president said she is "saddened" by her resignation.

"'Yung pagpunta ko sa mga schools, pakikipag-usap ko sa mga estudyante at pakikipag-usap ko sa mga guro," Duterte said.

"Minahal ko talaga ang trabaho ko kaya nalulungkot ako," she added.

While Marcos has yet to appoint her replacement, Duterte continues to do her duties as head of DepEd.

Duterte, who personally submitted her resignation to Marcos, revealed that there is no bad blood between her and the president.

As to her decision to resign, the former Davao City mayor did not discuss it with her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

She, however, did not reveal the reason for her resignation.

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said in an ambush interview during the welcome dinner hosted by the city for the Consular Corps of the Philippines at Dusit Davao Hotel, that he is not surprised by the resignation of his sister.

He, however, declined to comment further.

The former president has not reacted to his daughter's resignation. RGL