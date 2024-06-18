Sara, PBBM underscore sacrifice, compassion

VICE President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte underscored the significance of sacrifice and humility during Eid Al-Adha.

In her Eid Al-Adha message, Duterte highlighted the importance of sharing the celebration's meaning, emphasizing the need for goodwill, charity, and compassion among people.

“Ang aming pakikiisa sa pagdiriwang na ito ay tanda ng ating ugnayan bilang isang bansa na mas pinatibay ng ating paggalang, pagtanggap, at pagmamahal sa isa't isa sa kabila ng magkaibang salita, relihiyon o paniniwala (Our participation in this celebration signifies our unity as a nation, strengthened by our respect, acceptance, and love for one another despite our differences in language, religion, or beliefs),” she stated in a Facebook post on June 17, 2024.

She also urged everyone to take the opportunity to pray for the strength, peace, and protection of our country.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. extended his wishes on Eid’l Adha, expressing hope that everyone gains wisdom and resilience to overcome challenges and recognize the value of surrender. He hoped that individuals find the courage to sacrifice comfort and security.

“May we be able to create a Bagong Pilipinas that not only knows how to work for our future but also recognizes that we are frail and helpless without the guidance of the One from whom all wisdom and knowledge flows,” he said.

As per Proclamation 579 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin under the president's authority, Marcos declared June 17 a regular holiday. This proclamation recognizes Eid’l Adha as one of Islam’s greatest feasts.

Republic Act No. 9849 designates the tenth day of Zhul Hijja, the twelfth month of the Islamic Calendar, as a national holiday to observe Eid Al-Adha, which varies annually based on the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

The declaration of the holiday was recommended by the National Commission on Filipino Muslims, aligning with the 1445 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar. RGP