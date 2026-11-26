VICE President Sara Duterte questioned the Supreme Court's dismissal of the habeas corpus petitions seeking the release of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, arguing that the court should not lightly dismiss a case involving national sovereignty, constitutional accountability, and the protection of citizens' rights.

In a statement, Sara said the country's courts should consider the broader constitutional implications of the petitions rather than dismiss them solely on the ground that the issues had become moot.

“No Philippine court should lightly dismiss a petition as moot, when the underlying issues concern national sovereignty, constitutional accountability, and the government’s duty to protect the life and liberty of every Filipino from foreign interference,” she said.

The Supreme Court (SC), in a decision promulgated on November 11 and made public on November 24, dismissed the consolidated petitions filed by Duterte’s children, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, Davao City first district Rep. Paolo Duterte, and Veronica “Kitty” Duterte.

The petitions sought a writ of habeas corpus, a legal remedy that requires authorities to justify a person's detention and can secure their release if the detention is unlawful.

The siblings filed separate petitions on March 12, 2025, a day after their father was arrested in the Philippines and transferred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, over alleged crimes against humanity linked to his administration's war on drugs.

The high court ruled that the petitions had become moot because the former president is already under ICC custody, beyond the reach of Philippine courts to enforce the writ.

It explained that habeas corpus is a domestic legal remedy that cannot be enforced against a person detained outside Philippine territory.

However, the SC clarified that dismissing the petitions did not establish that Duterte's arrest and transfer to the ICC were lawful or that his constitutional rights had not been violated. The ruling only addressed whether habeas corpus remained an enforceable remedy under the circumstances.

The decision, written by Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, was approved by nine justices, while four dissented. One justice was out on official business.

Among those who disagreed was Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, who argued that the exceptional circumstances and constitutional questions raised in the case warranted judicial review despite the petitions being considered moot.

Sara's remarks came as Kitty’s legal camp revealed plans to challenge the ruling.

Paolo Panelo Jr., counsel for Veronica Duterte, said they would file a motion for reconsideration, expressing disappointment that the high court did not resolve the legality of the former president's transfer to the international tribunal.

Meanwhile, the SC ruling comes ahead of Duterte's scheduled ICC trial on November 30, 2026, involving three counts of crimes against humanity connected to the killings during his administration's anti-illegal drugs campaign. DEF