Sara: Quiboloy informed in advance about possible extradition to US

Vice President Sara Duterte revealed that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy had been informed ahead of time about his possible extradition to the United States.

“So alam ‘yan lahat ni Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. As early as the time, the moment na nag-privilege speech si Migs Nograles (So Pastor Apollo Quiboloy knew all about that — as early as the time when Migs Nograles delivered her privilege speech),” Duterte said in a media interview on August 28, 2025, at The Hague, Netherlands.

On December 11, 2023, former Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Representative Migs Nograles cited around 14 possible violations allegedly committed by Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), the television arm of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), which was founded by Quiboloy.

According to Duterte, she had personally informed Quiboloy about information they received from the House of Representatives. She explained that there was a plan to address SMNI’s franchise issues first, then resolve Quiboloy’s local cases, and afterward turn him over to the US government for extradition.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, in a separate interview with national media on August 28, 2025, stressed that the decision on whether to extradite Quiboloy rests with the executive branch.

She said the Department of Justice (DOJ) had presented two possible courses of action:

Resolve Quiboloy’s pending cases in the Philippines before granting the U.S. extradition request or suspend ongoing legal proceedings in the Philippines, extradite him to the U.S. to face charges there, and afterward return him to the country to serve his sentence if convicted locally.

Hontiveros noted that extradition would ensure justice for Quiboloy’s alleged victims in the United States as well as in the Philippines.

“Kung magdesisyon ang executive na i-suspend muna ang process dito, bigyang-daan muna ang extradition sa U.S., pagkatapos noon ibalik pa rin siya dito, at kung siya’y maco-convict, dito muna siya mag-serve ng sentence. Again, I think that would be a positive sequence of events,” Hontiveros said.

(If the executive decides to suspend the process here and give way first to extradition to the U.S., then afterward bring him back, and if he gets convicted, he should serve his sentence here first again, I think that would be a positive sequence of events.)

After more than a month of scouring the 30-hectare KOJC Central Compound in Buhangin, Davao City, and a manhunt for the beleaguered pastor, Quiboloy was arrested on September 8, 2024. He faces multiple charges, including human trafficking, child abuse, and sexual abuse, along with several other KOJC leaders.