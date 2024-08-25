Sara regrets endorsing Marcos amid controversial KOJC raid

In her statement, Duterte said, "[N]ais ko ring humingi ng kapatawaran sa lahat ng miyembro, deboto at bumubuo ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ, sa paghikayat at pakiusap ko sa inyong iboto si Bongbong Marcos Jr. noong 2022. Nawa'y mapatawad ninyo ako (I also wish to ask for forgiveness from all the members, devotees, and constituents of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ for encouraging and asking you to vote for Bongbong Marcos Jr. in 2022. I hope you can forgive me)."

Her regret comes in the wake of the "gross abuse of police power" during a raid on the KOJC compound on Saturday, August 25. Duterte condemned the raid, citing "harassment of religious worshipers, the abuse of minors, and the unnecessary loss of life."

"These acts are not only a blatant violation of Constitutionally-protected rights but a betrayal of the trust that we, Filipinos, place in the very institution sworn to protect and serve us," Duterte said.

She also questioned whether the excessive force used was because the accused, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, is a known Duterte supporter.

On August 24, 2024, a person died during the police raid at the 30-hectare KOJC compound in Davao City.

According to Major Catherine Dela Rey, PRO-Davao spokesperson, the individual, identified as Edwin Escubido Cababat, was declared dead due to cardiac arrest. The death was reportedly caused by exhaustion and stress from monitoring the compound, compounded by delays in medical assistance.

Duterte, a vocal supporter of Quiboloy during the 2022 elections, joined her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in condemning the raid.

The former president criticized PRO-Davao chief Brigadier General Nicolas Torre for the police's actions, stating, “Rights have been trampled upon and our laws, derided…This certainly puts a dark stain on the hands of those involved in today’s incidents, led by no less than the top police officials of the region.”

He urged the remaining decent and patriotic members of government not to permit themselves to be used for abusive and violent enforcement of illegal orders. RGL