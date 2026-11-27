VICE President Sara Duterte on Friday, November 27, 2026, during her national press briefing, ruled out resigning from office amid her ongoing impeachment trial, saying that stepping down would betray the 32.2 million Filipinos who voted for her in the 2022 elections. Instead, she said her camp has begun preparations for her planned presidential bid in 2028.

Asked by the national reporters whether she would consider resigning before the Senate impeachment court reaches a verdict, Duterte firmly rejected the possibility, describing resignation as “out of the question.”

“No. Resignation, that is out of the question. I have already answered that several times during the course of the trial. It is something that I cannot do because I feel that it's a betrayal of the 32.2 million people who voted for me, and of course the general public if I resign from the position of Vice President,” Duterte said during a year-end gathering with members of the media.

Duterte also disclosed that her camp has started laying the groundwork for the 2028 elections, beginning with the formation of a legal team tasked with monitoring and addressing alleged electoral fraud.

She said she also plans to organize an information technology (IT) team that would specifically monitor possible irregularities in the automated election system during the upcoming polls.

The vice president further announced that she would not endorse or campaign for any senatorial candidates in the 2028 national elections, saying she was already tired of campaigning for Senate hopefuls in previous electoral contests.

Duterte recalled supporting senatorial candidates during the 2019 and 2022 elections, saying she was sometimes compelled to mention names of candidates she did not personally favor.

“Hindi na ako mangangampanya ng senador dahil pagod na ako sa kanila. [In 2019 and 2022], nangampanya ako ng senators. I was forced to say names that I did not even like,” she said.

“No, no, no. I will not campaign sa senator. Okay lang wala akong kaalyadong senator,” she added, saying she would be comfortable having no political allies in the Senate should she win the presidency.

Duterte announced her intention to seek the presidency in February 2026, setting the stage for her second attempt at the country's highest office after serving as vice president since 2022.

Her political plans, however, remain tied to the outcome of the impeachment proceedings. The House of Representatives impeached her in May 2026 over allegations involving unexplained wealth, misuse of confidential funds, bribery, and grave threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

In October, prosecutors withdrew three of the four impeachment articles to streamline the proceedings, leaving the unexplained wealth allegation as the central issue before the Senate impeachment court. Duterte has denied wrongdoing and described the case as political harassment.

The Senate trial is scheduled to resume on December 1, with the court expressing hopes of resolving the case before the end of the year.

Under the Constitution, conviction in an impeachment trial would result in Duterte's removal from office and disqualification from holding public office in the future, potentially jeopardizing her 2028 presidential ambitions.

Despite the pending case, Duterte maintained that resignation was not an option, emphasizing her obligation to the voters who gave her the mandate to serve as vice president. DEF