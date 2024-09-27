Sara says PDP unlikely to form alliance with HNP

VICE President Sara Duterte revealed that it is unlikely that the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) would form an alliance with her regional party now that its members are down to “two.”

Duterte said during a press conference at the Office of the Vice President Central Office in Manila on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, that Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), the once-influential regional political party in the country, is now only composed of her and Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) Mayor Al David Uy.

“Wala pa kaming discussion na mag alliance with PDP, but hindi ko alam kung bakit pa nila gustong makipag-alyansa sa amin, dadalawa lang kami doon na sa Partido – ako at si Mayor Al David Uy ng Samal," she said.

HNP was established in 2018 by then-Davao City Mayor and current Vice President Sara Duterte in support of the administration of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

The party's co-founders include former Davao Occidental governor Claude Bautista, former Davao del Norte governor Antonio del Rosario, former Davao Oriental governor and current first district Representative Nelson Dayanghirang, and former Davao de Oro governor and current vice governor Jayvee Tyron Uy.

On April 15, 2024, Davao del Norte Vice Governor Oyo Uy, Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, Jayvee Tyron, and Davao de Oro First District Representative Maricar Zamora, were reportedly terminated from the party after their actions were found to conflict with its core principles and policies.

Oyo admitted that he was surprised with the party's decision. In a previous interview with SunStar Davao, Zamora pointed out the problems when Duterte served as Education secretary.

Meanwhile, PDP-Laban, led by the vice president's father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, had its National Assembly held in Davao City on September 20, 2024. Dabawenyo Senators Bong Go and Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, and actor Philip Salvador were nominated as the party's senatorial bets for the 2025 elections.

The vice president, meanwhile, said she is not endorsing any senatorial candidate as she is currently busy defending her office from controversies, including the allegations of budget misuse at the budget hearing at the House of Representatives. RGL