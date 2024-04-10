Sara says veterans examples of valor, love for country

“Sila ay natatanging halimbawa ng tapang at pagmamahal sa bayan. Ang kanilang hangarin na ipagtanggol ang dangal at integridad ng ating bansa sa panahon ng digmaan ay inspirasyon na dapat nating tularan at alagaan (They are the best examples of valor and love for the country. Their desire to defend the dignity and integrity of our country during the way is an inspiration which should be emulated and taken care of),” Duterte said in a video message.

She added that this is the reason why we needed to study by heart and focus on our history.

Duterte said the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education (DepEd), which she serves as secretary, aims to teach and make every Filipino child appreciate history and the heroes who gave their lives for the freedom of the Philippines.

The vice president also said that she is one with the nation in honoring the sacrifices made by the war veterans for the country.

The Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor is a national observance in the Philippines that commemorates the fall of Bataan to Japanese troops during World War II. The day is officially celebrated every April 9, the start of the Bataan Death March. RGL