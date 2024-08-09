Sara swipes at PBBM, allies: ‘leaders should not be motivated by cash, cocaine or champagne’

In a statement issued on Friday, August 9, the vice president criticized the current administration’s budget for flood control projects.

She cited her experience back when she was still the Davao City mayor, where the residence of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, was also heavily flooded.

“Dalawang beses akong nakaranas ng baha sa bahay mismo ng mga magulang ko sa Taal St., Davao City. Nasira ang mga kagamitan namin at puro burak ang kapaligiran — hindi siya nakakatuwa. Naranasan ko ring maglakad sa tubig baha na hanggang dibdib at tuluyang lumangoy na lamang — hindi siya masaya (I experienced being flooded twice in the resident of my parents in Taal St., Davao City. Our things were destroyed, as well as the surroundings — it’s not a nice experience. I also experienced walking in chest-deep floodwaters and swim eventually – I wasn’t happy),” she said.

“Naranasan ko maging mayor at may namatay na 30 katao nang dahil sa isang flash flood — hanggang ngayon masakit pa rin sa damdamin ko ito (I also experienced being mayor when 30 people have died due to flash flood — until now, it pains me),” she added.

Duterte pointed out that as an elected official, she is using her “position, resources and platform to be the voice for my fellow Filipinos who are left unheard.”

“l am using my position, resources and platform to be the voice to show our government officials HOW TO COMMAND,” the second highest government official said.

She recalled that when she was still mayor, she told the National Economic and Development Authority-Davao Region (Neda-Davao) to conduct a study on the city’s flood control and drainage, which would be the basis of the City Engineer's Office (CEO) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of their infrastructure plan.

She also highlighted that during the Duterte administration, a Master Plan and Feasibility Study for Flood Control and Drainage started in September 2016 and was published in July 2023.

“Baka naman gusto nang pondohan ang mga infrastructure projects na naaayon sa masterplan? O baka naman may alinlangan pa hinggil dito dahil Duterte ang mayor at mas mamarapatin nilang gibain na lang?” the vice president said.

In the latter part of her message, she also emphasized her recent statement about “Filipinos, deserve better,” where she criticized the current administration for failing to address major issues hounding the country such as flood control, infrastructure, security, healthcare, and foreign interference. Although she did not categorically mention President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, who was her running mate in the 2022 elections.

“Leadership is faithfulness to the oath of office. Leadership is faithful service to the people.

Leaders should only say one thing — that "it is done",” she said.

She also said that “leaders should not be motivated by cash, cocaine or champagne. And, most certainly, leaders should not be made to hold champagne glasses.”

The word “cocaine” may have been alluding to a viral video online that appeared to show Marcos allegedly doing drugs. However, this was already denied by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), saying that the video was edited.

The president has not issued any statement in response to Sara’s criticism.

Notably, Duterte resigned from the Marcos cabinet more than a month ago.

Related stories: