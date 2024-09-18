Sara to skip House appropriations committee budget deliberation

This was confirmed by Davao City Third District Representative Isidro Ungab on Monday evening, September 16, during the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, reiterating Duterte's previous statement.

"I think she has said her piece, nagsulat naman pud siya na she will leave everything to Congress," Ungab said.

The proposed budget for Duterte's office was deferred during the first deliberation after she refused to answer queries on how the agency uses its budget.

“I would like to forego the opportunity to defend the budget in a question-and-answer format. I will leave it up to the House to decide on the budget submitted,” she said.

In the second session, she did not attend anymore, which was criticized by lawmakers who were present at that time.

According to House Appropriations Senior Vice Chair Stella Quimbo, the House Committee on Appropriations has recommended a significant reduction in the proposed P2 billion budget of the OVP next year.

Quimbo said that from the proposed P2,026,357,000 budget allocation for the OVP under the National Expenditures Program (NEP) 2025, it was lowered to P733,198,000.

Of the P1,293,159,000 budget cut, P200 million was supposed to be for supplies, P92.408 million for personnel services for consultants, P947.445 million for financial assistance, P48.306 million for rent or lease expenses, and P5 million for utility expenses.

Quimbo said the fund allocation taken from the OVP will be realigned to the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (P646.579 million) and the Department of Health’s Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients program (P646.580 million).

The House panel recommended the budget cut for the OVP after it deferred twice the deliberation on the matter.

Duterte said her office is ready to continue working without a budget allocation from the National Government.

In the third part of a recorded video interview shared by the OVP on September 11, 2024, Duterte addressed the possibility of her office being defunded or lowering the budget in the 2025 national budget.

She said it is part of “attacks” against her.

The Dabawenyo lawmaker said that it is not something to pose concern for now since it has yet to be deliberated in the Senate, then through Bicameral Conference Committee, if the budget on both Houses won't synchronize.

Ungab said Duterte might attend the deliberation at the Senate.

The next deliberation has yet to be determined either this week or next week since the Lower House will have a plenary session next week.

Ungab, along with Sagip party-list Representative Rodante Marcoleta, insisted that House Appropriations should have forgone budget deliberation as a courtesy to Vice President, which was given during Duterte's first two years as the second highest chief executive of the country. This was also applied to the Office of the President.

The city representative said that it has been a tradition to immediately approve the OVP's budget since the time of former vice presidents Jejomar Binay and Leni Robredo.

"Nagtataka nga kami bakit biglang sudden change of grupo ng mga congressman ngayon sa committee on appropriations," Ungab said, citing politics as a possible motive.

The vice president accused House Speaker Martin Romualdez and House Committee on Appropriations chairperson Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co of manipulating the national budget. The two House officials denied the allegation. RGL WITH REPORTS FROM SNS

