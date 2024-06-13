Sara to youth: Champion patriotism, democracy

VICE President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte urged the youth to embrace patriotism and democracy as the guiding principles for shaping the future.

Speaking at the 126th Independence Day commemoration on Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, at Rizal Park in Davao City, Duterte advised young people to make decisions that benefit not just themselves but also the nation.

“Always be reminded that the consequences of your actions and choices can shape the future of our country. May you be the driving force of positive change in the country that embodies the spirit of independence,” she said.

She underscored the significance of honoring the legacy of the nation's forefathers, stating that Independence Day is not only about celebrating democracy but also acknowledging the struggles overcome by Filipinos.

“The freedom that we experience in the present is the result of the unyielding resolve of our ancestors to truly claim our rights to govern as a sovereign nation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Commodore Alfonspin P. Tumanda Jr. PN, commander of the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NEDA), stressed in his address that Filipino freedom comes with responsibilities.

“As we lay this wreath, we pay tribute to those who have come before us, in remembrance of their courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to liberty and justice,” he said.

Tumanda emphasized that Independence Day symbolizes commitment, reminding Filipinos of the sacrifices made by patriots. He urged everyone to renew their dedication to serving the country with honor and commitment.

This year's Independence Day theme is 'Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan.' saw flower wreaths offered at the monument of National Hero Jose Rizal in Davao City's Rizal Park.

Government agencies, including President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s administration, presented wreaths in tribute. RGP