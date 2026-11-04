Sara’s lead vs Leni continues

VICE President Sara Duterte continues to lead former vice president and Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo in a hypothetical matchup for the 2028 presidential elections in Octa Research's 2026 survey series, although the survey shows both candidates gradually decline in voter preference rating.

Duterte received 40 percent of voter preference, ahead of Robredo's 33 percent, in the third-quarter 2026 Tugon ng Masa (TNM) survey, giving the vice president a seven-percentage-point lead, according to results Octa Research released on Wednesday, November 4.

The latest figures showed a gradual decline in Duterte's preference rating since the beginning of the year, while Robredo's numbers also gradually decreased, albeit very minimally.

In the first-quarter survey, Duterte registered 46 percent against Robredo's 35 percent, an 11-point advantage. Her lead narrowed to nine points in the second quarter, when she received 43 percent compared with Robredo's 34 percent.

The third-quarter results further narrowed the gap to seven points, with Duterte losing six percentage points from her first-quarter standing and Robredo falling by only two points over the same period.

Octa said the latest results point to a possible softening in Duterte's support, accompanied by an expanding group of voters who have yet to settle on a preferred candidate.

"The three-wave figures may suggest some softening in VP Duterte’s numbers and some growth in the uncommitted bloc; further waves would be needed to determine whether this reflects a sustained pattern," OCTA said.

The proportion of undecided respondents, preferred neither candidate, or did not know whom to support reached 26 percent in the latest survey, up from 22 percent in the second quarter and 19 percent in the first quarter. Another one percent refused to answer.

Octa noted, however, that Duterte's seven-point lead over Robredo remains outside the survey's three-percentage-point margin of error. It cautioned that the changes between the second and third quarters, particularly the individual movements in both candidates' ratings, should be interpreted carefully because they were within or near the margin of error.

Mindanao remains Duterte's strongest regional base

The regional breakdown showed a considerable difference in the distribution of support for the two personalities, with Duterte maintaining a substantial advantage in Mindanao and the Visayas, while Robredo led in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Balance Luzon.

Mindanao remained Duterte's strongest area, where she obtained 71 percent of voter preference compared with Robredo's two percent.

In the Visayas, Duterte also maintained a lead with 46 percent against Robredo's 27 percent.

Robredo, meanwhile, registered her strongest regional performance in Balance Luzon, receiving 49 percent compared with Duterte's 24 percent.

She also led in the NCR, where she obtained 39 percent against Duterte's 32 percent.

Mixed results across socioeconomic groups

The survey also showed varying levels of support across socioeconomic classifications.

Among Class ABC respondents, Robredo led with 40 percent against Duterte's 32 percent.

Duterte maintained an advantage among Class D respondents, receiving 41 percent compared with Robredo's 31 percent.

In Class E, Robredo obtained 42 percent, while Duterte registered 41 percent, placing the two in a statistical tie based on the survey results.

The increase in Robredo's preference among Class E respondents was particularly notable, as her rating rose by 11 percentage points from the previous quarter.

2022 election results provide historical context

The latest survey also brings attention to the electoral performance of the two personalities during the May 2022 national elections, although they competed for different positions.

Based on the official congressional canvass, Duterte won the vice presidential race with 32,208,417 votes, equivalent to 61.53 percent of the total votes cast for the position.

She defeated her closest rival, Francis Pangilinan, who received 9,329,207 votes.

Robredo, who ran for president in the same election, finished second with 15,035,773 votes, representing 27.94 percent of the presidential vote. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won the presidency with 31,629,783 votes, or 58.77 percent.

Congress formally proclaimed the winning candidates on May 25, 2022, following the completion of the national canvassing.

Survey methodology

Octa conducted the third-quarter 2026 Tugon ng Masa survey through face-to-face interviews from September 28 to October 4, covering 1,200 adult Filipinos aged 18 and above nationwide.

The survey used probability-based sampling and carried a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Octa emphasized that the findings represent a snapshot of voter preferences at the time of the interviews and should not be interpreted as a prediction of the actual outcome of the May 2028 elections. DEF