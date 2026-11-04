Saudi Arabia congratulates Barmm chief

THE Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed its support for the newly elected leadership of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), with its ambassador to the Philippines congratulating Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” A. Macacua on his election as chief minister.

In a congratulatory message, Faisal Ebraheem Alairafi Alghamdi, ambassador of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Manila, expressed confidence in Macacua's ability to lead the region, citing his experience, leadership, and dedication.

“We are confident that your extensive experience, visionary leadership, and dedication will guide the region toward continued peace and prosperity,” the ambassador said.

“We assure you of our support and cooperation, as we look forward to working together to deepen the strong bonds of friendship and mutual interest between our two nations,” he added.

Macacua was elected chief minister on October 30, 2026 during the inaugural session of the First Regular Bangsamoro Parliament held at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex in Cotabato City.

He secured 51 votes from the 80-member Parliament, defeating former chief minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, who received 27 votes, while one member abstained.

His election marked the transition from the interim Bangsamoro Transition Authority to the region's first regular parliamentary government following the September 14 parliamentary elections.

Under Republic Act No. 11054, or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the chief minister is elected by a majority of Parliament members and serves as head of the regional government's executive branch.

Macacua previously served as interim chief minister after his appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in March 2025, succeeding Ebrahim, who led the region during its transition period.

Before assuming the region's top executive post, Macacua was a senior official of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and served as chief of staff of its armed wing, the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces.

The establishment of Barmm in 2019 followed the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which implemented key provisions of the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro between the Philippine government and the MILF.

The agreement paved the way for the creation of a new autonomous political entity, replacing the former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and providing a framework for greater self-governance.

With the formation of its first regular Parliament, the Bangsamoro government earlier reiterated its commitment to continue implementing the peace agreement, strengthening regional institutions and pursuing development initiatives across its constituent communities. DEF