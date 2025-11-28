Save The Philippines Coalition demands PBBM’s resignation

THE newly formed Save The Philippines Coalition (STPC) held a press conference this morning at Club Filipino to formally launch their movement, declaring an urgent and collective call for the resignation of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and the subsequent Constitutional succession of the vice president.

The event, which drew the attendance of major mainstream outlets like GMA and the Manila Times, alongside a significant presence of bloggers, positioned the STPC as a voluntary, unified front committed to charting a "new path" for the country amidst what they describe as a "grave crisis morally, politically, [and] economically."

The high level of public expectation for the coalition was noted, with observers reportedly seeing it as the "only way to make things happen."

Core demand and constitutional path

The Coalition's primary goal is the immediate resignation of President Marcos Jr. (PBBM) due to "massive bad governance, abuse of power, corruption, and repression."

Key unity point: The STPC asserts that PBBM "needs to go as culprit of this morass" and explicitly supports Constitutional succession, advocating for the Vice President as the "sole and only replacement" to take over the leadership.

Post-succession: They commit to assisting the new leadership in instituting urgent reforms to address the current problems and pursue a program beneficial to the Filipino people.

Against extra-constitutional moves: A major point emphasized in their plans is the intent to "thwart the lies and deception by the administration and other groups proposing extra-Constitutional succession plots."

Organization and leadership

The movement traces its roots to the appeal of former President Rodrigo Duterte "to save the Republic!" and convened a General Assembly on November 23, 2025.

Assembly attendance: The inaugural general assembly saw 515 individuals from diverse sectors and regions across the country unite under the shared basis of unity.

National leading body: A 31-individual National Leading Body was nominated and chosen to guide the Coalition's actions.

Co-chairmen: Leading the new body are Atty. Vic Rodriguez, former Executive Secretary, and former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco.

The Coalition describes itself as an alliance promoting "unity in purpose, participation, democratic discussion, building consensus, collective leadership, resource-sharing, and flexibility in action," reflecting the diversity of its membership.

Immediate plans and programs

The STPC outlined a clear action plan, starting with a large-scale public demonstration:

People’s verdict rally: The Coalition announced a major rally on November 30 titled "People’s Verdict - Marcos Resign Now / Withdraw the Mandate Rally." This is intended to "intensify the continuing withdrawal of mandate and support by the sovereign people."

Broadening the ranks: They plan to actively expand the Coalition across all regions, sectors, and among overseas Filipinos.

Information dissemination: They will continue to educate the public on the "true state of the nation" and the necessity of action.

Sustained protest: The STPC vowed to "continue to mount various protest actions to redress the people’s grievances against corruption, abuse of power, and repression of the people’s legitimate rights."

The press conference concluded with the STPC affirming its role as the driving force for a collective demand for change, setting the stage for the anticipated November 30 rally. PR