Saving PH Eagles is in Our Hands (Last of 2 parts)

The reason they’re here (in rescue centers) is because they have nowhere else to go. It all comes back to preventing habitat loss.”

After their period of monitoring and quarantine at Vandenbroeck’s clinic, the eagles will transfer to the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao.

The Center, overseen by the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), offers hope for the Philippine Eagle and other endangered species of indigenous birds and animals. They have a successful breeding program, with 29 eaglets raised over the course of the program to date.

Paul Christian Taylor, who oversees the education programs at PEF, explained how the breeding program is making a positive difference when it comes to improving on the number of Philippine Eagles, which is currently extremely tentative with only 400 pairs left in the wild.

He said, “Usually in the wild, the eagles produce one egg every two years because they need to rear the chick, train it, feed it, and ensure the baby eaglet is independent enough to leave the nest. But here, as a conservation facility, we actually produce one egg per year (per enrolled eagle), so we actually cut down the production time.

“That’s a central purpose of this facility; to speed up the breeding process. The eaglets here are the product of both artificial insemination and natural breeding.”

Dominic Tadena, a conservationist working at PEF, added, “Our breeding birds in the program are from rescue. They are rehabilitated and retained, because, unfortunately, many of them are not fit to be released back into the wild.

“Instead of the eagle being left in a cage for the rest of their life, they make an active contribution to the breeding program. Then, we attempt to release the hatched birds into the wild.