Scattered rains seen over Mindanao as easterlies prevail

MANILA — The easterlies continue to affect the country, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over several areas in Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Sur, and Misamis Occidental may experience moderate to at times heavy rains that could trigger flash floods or landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies, with possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, coming from the east to northeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters ranging from 0.6 to 1.8 meters.

Northern and Central Luzon will likewise experience light to moderate winds from the east to southeast, with coastal waters ranging from 0.6 to 1.5 meters. PNA