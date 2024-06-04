Scholarships for fisherfolk, IP kids: Bfar-Davao

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Davao Region (Bfar-Davao) offers a scholarship program for children of fisherfolk and indigenous people (IP).

Reissa D. Tarazona, focal person for the regional fisheries scholarship program, encouraged eligible students to apply during an interview with SunStar Davao on Monday afternoon, June 3, 2024.

“This program offers financial support to deserving students like you who want to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Fisheries (BSF),” she said.

The scholarship program has 26 slots available: 20 for children of fisherfolk, three for Fisheries Industry Leader grants, and three for Indigenous Cultural Communities (IC).

This year, the office welcomes new scholars since there was no recruitment in 2023.

As of June 3, 2024, Bfar-Davao has only 88 scholars in the region.

The scholarship covers full tuition for Bachelor of Science in Fisheries students, including free matriculation and other school fees, except for dormitory fees.

Scholars will also receive a monthly stipend of P5,000, a semestral book allowance of P2,000, on-the-job training (OJT) support of P3,000, research/thesis/special program support of P7,000, and graduation support of P1,500.

Additionally, scholars with outstanding academic achievements will receive cash rewards: P50,000 for summa cum laude, P30,000 for magna cum laude, and P20,000 for cum laude.

Board exam topnotchers will also receive cash incentives, with the Top 1 receiving around P50,000, and the Top 2 to 10 receiving P20,000.

Interested applicants can download the application form from the Bfar website and submit it along with necessary documents to the nearest city, municipal, provincial, or local government unit, Bfar regional field office in Davao City, or provincial fisheries offices.

The application deadline for the Bfar scholarship program is on or before July 30, 2024. RGP