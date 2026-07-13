School, Army team up for maritime campaign

BRIDGING the gap between complex geopolitics and classroom awareness, the 27th Infantry (Action) Battalion, 10th Infantry (AGILA) Division of the Philippine Army, recently brought its Information, Education, and Communication Campaign to the New Valencia Integrated School in Davao City, hosting a symposium on the West Philippine Sea for Junior High School students.

The educational seminar, facilitated by PFC Angelico G. Unad, aimed to deepen the learners’ grasp of how maritime issues ripple far beyond distant waters, directly impacting the country’s economy, natural resources, food security, and the daily lives of every Filipino.

"This symposium is a rare and valuable learning opportunity for our students,” Principal Robert B. Ariate said. “I challenge each of you to listen attentively, participate actively, and make the most of the knowledge being shared today. Understanding our nation's boundaries is the first step in loving our country.”

PFC Unad broke down heavy geopolitical concepts into relatable, everyday realities. By comparing international territorial concerns to schoolyard bullying and citing recent security incidents like the one at Tacloban National High School, PFC Unad effectively demonstrated that security begins at home and in the classroom.

"Security is not just about guarding our distant seas or standing at a naval outpost. It starts right here. Whether it is ensuring your safety in school corridors or standing up against bullying in your communities, creating a secure environment is a shared human responsibility,” PFC Unad explained.

Through initiatives like the AGILA Division’s IEC campaign, the seeds of maritime awareness and patriotism are successfully being planted in the hearts of the Filipino youth, ensuring that the narrative of the West Philippine Sea remains fiercely protected for generations to come. QUEENIE B. CALINAWAN VIA DEPED-DAVAO