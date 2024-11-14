School bomb threat a hoax

The threat, received by the school administration on Thursday morning, November 14, 2024, alleged that four students had planted a bomb and planned to detonate another device the following day.

The message reportedly came from an unverified messenger account, mentioning overheard student conversations about the plot.

The message said, “I've heard some students kanina around 4 [p.m], day grade 12 students, four boys sila and I don't know their strands nor their names. I overheard them having a conversation that they already planted something explosive at school and would bring another tomorrow (I overheard some Grade 12 students—four boys—around 4 p.m. I don’t know their names or strands, but they were talking about having already planted something explosive at the school and bringing another one tomorrow).” It also warned security guards and personnel to implement strict security measures on campus.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon confirmed the threat was a false alarm after an investigation by the Explosive Ordnance Division and Bajada Police Station.

“The Bajada Police Station has already been declared cleared on the aforementioned paneling operation at Assumption School located on Cabaguio Avenue,” she said, adding that the situation was peaceful with no incidents.

As a precaution, the school declared no classes at all levels for further investigation.

DCPO reminded the public that making bomb threats, whether in person or online, is illegal under Presidential Decree No. 1727. Those found guilty face imprisonment of up to five years, fines up to P40,000, or both. DEF