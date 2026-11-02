School stakeholders unite to repair footbridge for Manaong ES learners

AS FREQUENT rains once again threaten the safety of children crossing streams on their way to school, the parents of Manaong Elementary School in Sitio Manaong, Barangay Salaysay, Marilog District, Davao City, have come together to repair a wooden footbridge, turning their concern for their children into a collective act of love, service, and bayanihan.

The parents’ initiative was inspired by a recent river-crossing incident in which Sir Rey Y. San Juan and PTA President Jerry Maga helped learners cross a stream. The incident served as a reminder of the dangers children face just to attend classes, especially during rainy days when water levels can rise and pathways become difficult to navigate.

Recognizing the need for a safer passage, the parents, led by PTA President Jerry Maga, worked together to repair the footbridge that connects the learners to their school. With their hands, time, and effort, they helped restore a vital pathway that children use daily as they travel to school and return home.

“Kani nga tulay dako jud kaayo ug tabang sa among mga kabataan ilabi na sa pagkab-ot sa ilang mga pandandoy isip usa ka estudyante sa Manaong ES,” Jerry Maga shared.

For Maga, the footbridge represents more than a simple structure made of wood. It symbolizes the community’s commitment to helping children pursue their education despite the challenges posed by their remote location and unpredictable weather.

The footbridge was originally a project of the Manaong Elementary School Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) during School Year 2023–2024. However, because it was constructed primarily from wood, it has been vulnerable to deterioration and damage caused by frequent rainfall and changing weather conditions.

With the rainy season bringing renewed concerns about the safety of the learners, the parents recognized the urgency of repairing the bridge. Instead of waiting for someone else to take action, they united their efforts to make the crossing more accessible for the children.

Their initiative reflects the strong bayanihan spirit that continues to thrive in the community. Each parent who contributed to the repair became part of a shared mission: to help ensure that learners can reach their classrooms and return home with greater safety and peace of mind.

For the families of Manaong, education is a dream worth working for. Yet, in a far-flung community surrounded by mountains, the journey to school can be as challenging as the lessons learned inside the classroom. A damaged footbridge can become a serious obstacle, particularly for young children who must navigate streams and slippery pathways during rainy days.

The parents’ collective effort also highlights the important role of the PTA in supporting the school beyond meetings and classroom activities. Through their initiative, they demonstrated that a community’s responsibility for education extends to creating safer routes and helping learners overcome the physical barriers that stand between them and their dreams.

The repaired footbridge may be made of wood, but the purpose behind it is built on something much stronger: the love of parents for their children and their determination to keep education within reach.

As the rains continue to challenge the community, the parents of Manaong Elementary School stand united, proving that when families work hand in hand, even the most difficult paths can become passable.

For every child who crosses that bridge carrying a schoolbag and a dream, it serves as a reminder that behind every step toward education is a community willing to build, repair, and sacrifice so that no learner has to face the journey alone. Maryruth H. Sedeño, School Information Officer (Manaong ES-Marilog Central District) via DepEd-Davao City