Scientist urges LGUs to boost research and development funding

A NATIONAL scientist has urged local government units (LGUs) to bolster support for more local scientific research and development (R&D) initiatives.

Lourdes Cruz, a biochemist and national scientist, underscores the need for politicians to allocate funds for R&D efforts, aligning with one of the National Economic and Development Authority's (NEDA) goals in Ambisyon 2040, aiming for a prosperous, predominantly middle-class society.

Currently, R&D culture and productivity are deemed underdeveloped, with insufficient investment, according to NEDA data cited by Cruz.

“Sa akin ang nakikita ko, (our R&D) is kulang sa funding, parang 39 percent lang ang talagang naiinvest sa research and development na nanggaling sa gobyerno, of the 0.324 gross expenditure of R&D ang ini-invest ng gobyerno, so maliit na iyon, so ang recommended ng Unesco is one percent (I think only 39 percent of the government's total expenditure on R&D is directed towards research and development, falling significantly below the recommended one percent by Unesco)," Cruz said, highlighting the importance of addressing this funding gap, urging politicians to take action during a press conference in Tagum City, Davao del Norte on November 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gales, regional director of the Department of Science and Technology - Davao Region (DOST-Davao), said it is the LGUs' responsibility to take ownership of proposed projects and invest in their improvement. He underscored the need for commitment from partners and aligning projects with sustainable development goals, even if progress is gradual.

The DOST's mandate includes advancing science education and training initiatives, promoting programs to enhance scientific knowledge and skills, and administering scholarships, awards, and grants to support individuals in science and technology fields. ICE