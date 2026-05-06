Scientists document rare endemic mammal in Mt. Apo

RESEARCHERS have documented a rare endemic mammal in Mount Apo Natural Park, a discovery that is reshaping scientific understanding of the species’ habitat range in Mindanao.

The Mindanao treeshrew (Tupaia everetti), locally known as “tingkolit,” was recorded during a biodiversity monitoring survey conducted from April 27 to May 1, 2026.

The survey involved park personnel and student trainees from the University of Southern Mindanao, who deployed box traps designed for small ground-dwelling mammals.

Researchers said the discovery is significant not only because of the species’ rarity but also because of where it was found.

Previously associated with lower montane forests, the treeshrew was documented this time in a mid-montane zone at a separate monitoring site inside the protected park.

The finding suggests the species may occupy a broader elevational range than previously recorded and could be more adaptable to varying forest conditions than earlier studies indicated.

Scientists said the updated range could help researchers reassess the species’ population dynamics, ecological requirements, and resilience to environmental changes such as climate variability and habitat disturbance.

Endemic to Mindanao, the tingkolit is a diurnal mammal that feeds on insects, fruits, and small invertebrates.

Researchers said the species plays an important ecological role by helping control insect populations and dispersing seeds that support forest regeneration.

Experts also consider small mammals such as the treeshrew as biological indicators because they are sensitive to changes in habitat quality.

Its continued presence inside Mt. Apo, researchers said, may indicate that parts of the protected area still maintain healthy and stable forest ecosystems capable of supporting diverse wildlife.

The discovery also highlights the importance of sustained biodiversity monitoring across different elevations and habitat types, particularly in ecologically rich but vulnerable areas such as Mindanao.

Park authorities reiterated their commitment to protecting endemic wildlife and preserving habitats within Mt. Apo Natural Park.

They added that continuous research and monitoring remain critical in shaping conservation strategies as new scientific data emerge from the field.

Researchers said the latest documentation of the tingkolit offers an encouraging sign for Mindanao’s remaining forest ecosystems amid ongoing environmental pressures and habitat threats. DEF