SDSN roadshow pushes SDG localization in Mindanao through university partnerships

THE Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Philippines pushed the localization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Mindanao during its third national roadshow held on October 6, 2026, at Ateneo de Davao University (Addu) in Davao City.

The roadshow, themed “Accelerating SDG Localization in Mindanao: University Partnerships, Innovation, and Collective Action,” brought together representatives from the academe, national and local government agencies, civil society organizations, the private sector, and the youth sector to discuss locally driven approaches to sustainable development.

Dr. Francisco A. Magno, chair of the SDSN Philippines National Leadership Council, said the initiative provides a platform for universities and other institutions to share innovative practices and strengthen partnerships that contribute to achieving the SDGs.

“Under the leadership of SDSN Philippines, we thought that the roadshow would be able to provide a good platform for sharing the innovations happening in many places, including especially Mindanao for this leg of the roadshow,” Magno said in an interview.

The Mindanao leg was organized through partnerships involving De La Salle University (DLSU), Ateneo de Davao University (Addu), the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep), and Davao del Sur State College (DSSC), which serve as local hosts and members of SDSN Philippines.

The roadshow followed previous legs in Iloilo City and Naga City, extending the network’s efforts to connect institutions across the country and promote locally relevant solutions to development challenges.

SDSN Philippines is part of the global Sustainable Development Solutions Network, which mobilizes universities, research institutions, and other stakeholders to develop and share knowledge-based solutions to sustainable development challenges.

The network supports the achievement of the 17 United Nations SDGs, which serve as global commitments, and localizing them means translating these broad targets into policies, programs, and initiatives that respond to Mindanao’s needs.

Magno emphasized the importance of research institutions and universities in this process, particularly in collecting and analyzing data to assess whether development targets are being achieved.

“But how can you say that you achieved the targets if you don’t have data and you don’t analyze the data?” Magno said.

He added that achieving the SDGs requires participation from different sectors of society, not just governments. Universities, civil society organizations, businesses, and local communities can contribute knowledge, resources, and practical experience to address development concerns.

The roadshow featured a keynote address by United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Philippines Arnaud Peral, alongside discussions on how academic institutions and development partners can contribute to localizing the SDGs.

A panel discussion titled “Universities as Drivers of SDG Localization” featured USeP President Dr. Bonifacio G. Gabales Jr., AdDU Vice President for Research, Innovation, and Community Engagement Fr. Antonio “Tony” Basilio, SJ, PhD, and DSSC President Dr. Augie E. Fuentes.

The discussion highlighted how universities can use their research capabilities, programs, initiatives, and community engagement activities to address development challenges in Mindanao.

Another panel, titled “SDG Localization and Innovative Partnership Models,” featured Department of Economy, Planning and Development-Davao (DepDev-Davao) Senior Economic Development Specialist Meg Badilles-Manayan; Mindanao Coalition of Development NGO Networks Executive Director Raizsa Mae “Bai” Anayatin; and SDSN Youth Philippines Network Coordinator Rafaella Justine Marie Villena.

The panel emphasized the importance of collaboration among academic institutions, government, civil society, and young people in developing solutions that can be implemented and sustained at the community level.

Magno said breakout sessions also allowed participants to explore potential collaborations through research and discussions aimed to identify opportunities for institutions to share expertise and strengthen efforts to accelerate progress toward the SDGs across Mindanao.

Magno also encouraged universities and other knowledge institutions to apply for membership in SDSN Philippines and become part of the wider network working toward sustainable development.

He also invited young people to participate through SDSN Youth Philippines, the network’s youth-focused component that promotes youth engagement in advancing the SDGs.

“Since sustainable development is all about the future. So the future is youth,” Magno said.

The roadshow concluded with the presentation of the Mindanao Roadshow 2026 Statement by Fuentes, followed by a commitment-signing activity on the Local SDG Action Wall. GCG